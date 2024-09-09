Key Takeaways Google revealed its Google TV Streamer back in August, marking the end of Chromecast's journey.

Google's Chromecast journey began back in 2013, and a little over a decade later, it is finally coming to an end.

The original Chromecast, a small USB stick-like HDMI dongle, allowed users to stream content from their smartphones directly to their computer or TV. Google followed through with a second-gen device in 2015 with a new design and improved performance.

2016 saw the release of the Chromecast Ultra, bringing 4K streaming to the Chromecast lineup for the first time, followed by the third-gen Chromecast in 2018 with slight performance improvements.

2020 was when Google reinvented the Chromecast with added Google TV functionality, combining the device's streaming capabilities with a full-fledged operating system, aligning it closer with the likes of Roku and Apple TV. This version supported 4K resolution, though a cheaper version with only HD capabilities found its way onto the market in 2022.

Now, in 2024, after years of success with the Chromecast line, Google has decided to discontinue it — not the concept, but just the series' name — with the $100 Google TV Streamer replacing it.

Unlike the Chromecast line, which was designed to be tucked away behind your TV, Google says the new device's preferred position is in front of your TV — to help with its smart home control connectivity.

The Google TV Streamer, which was unveiled early in August, is available to pre-order exclusively in the US, with availability set for September 24. The new device is, essentially, an upgraded and redesigned Chromecast, albeit with added advanced features and a new name. However, Google doesn't want the two to co-exist, and although Chromecast with Google TV is still available to order on Google's webstore, until supply lasts, it is being relegated to the website's depths, as spotted by 9to5Google.

Gone, but not forgotten

For reference, to reach Chromecasts on the Google Store, you'd formerly tap the Smart Home section right at the top of the website, and then tap on Streaming. Now, in an attempt to de-emphasize the Chromecast, the Streaming section now directly redirects users to the Google TV Streamer's page, with the HD and 4K Chromecast with Google TV banished to a less-visible Entertainment page. This is a sign of things to come, with the Chromecast eventually being completely eliminated.

Those looking to purchase the Chromecast, considering that it will eventually gain Android 14, still have time, as both the HD and 4K versions are still up on the website.