The Chromecast with Google TV is an easy-to-recommend streaming device that clocks in at a very reasonable price point of $50. But Google's added a new option to the mix: the Chromecast with Google TV (HD), a physically identical device that drops that already reasonable price even lower to $30. If you haven't been following the Chromecast saga very closely, it might not be immediately clear what's different between the two devices. Worry not, though — we're breaking it down right here.

Chromecast with Google TV (HD) vs. Chromecast with Google TV: What's different?

The biggest difference between Google's two Chromecast with Google TV options is resolution. While 2020's Chromecast with Google TV can output video in 4K at 60 frames per second, the new Chromecast with Google TV (HD) can only manage 1080p, also up to 60 frames per second. If you've got a 4K TV, you'll need to buy the older, $50 Chromecast with Google TV to take advantage of all those pixels. TVs that top out at 1080p, meanwhile, are a good match for the $30 Chromecast with Google TV (HD).

The new HD version also doesn't support Dolby Vision HDR, but it does come with support for HDR10 and HDR10+. You'll have to check which HDR protocols your specific TV supports to know whether that might matter to you.

There are also some differences under the hood, but they're not things most users will notice. For one, the new Chromecast with Google TV (HD) ships with a version of Google TV that's built on Android 12, while the older 4K model is still running Android 11. But the version jump doesn't change much, and the older model is slated to get the same update in the near future. The 1080p model also supports AV1 video decoding — due to hardware differences, the 4K model does not. AV1 is a video codec that's known to be especially efficient, so the newer 1080p Chromecast might use less bandwidth to stream video. The 1080p version has less RAM: 1.5GB where the 4K model has 2GB. That sounds like a downgrade, but in our experience, it isn't especially noticeable in normal use.

Finally, color options vary between the two models. While the 4K Chromecast with Google TV is available in Snow (white), Sky (blue), and Sunrise (a Google Store-exclusive pink), the new Chromecast with Google TV HD is only available in the white Snow colorway.

Chromecast with Google TV (HD) vs. Chromecast with Google TV: What's the same?

Both versions of Chromecast with Google TV share most features. The HD version is only available in white, but it's visually identical to the white version of the 4K model. Each comes with the same voice-enabled remote, and each runs Google TV — the more modern, more ad-laden interface that sits on top of Android TV on an increasing number of devices. They're each powered by USB-C, but can't be powered by the USB ports that may be on the back of your TV — each requires a dedicated power brick (and each includes one in the box).

Storage space, a sore spot for many users of the original 4K Chromecast with Google TV, is also unchanged in the 1080p version. Both come with just 8GB, which can be limiting if you happen to use a lot of different streaming services. Neither model has expandable storage built in, but either will accept a compatible USB-C hub, so you can add additional storage that way, if you need it.

Chromecast with Google TV (HD) vs. Chromecast with Google TV: Which should you buy?

Knowing the differences, it's pretty simple to figure out which Chromecast with Google TV is right for you. Assuming price isn't a consideration, the older 4K model should be your go-to if you intend to use it with a 4K display — the HD model only goes up to 1080p. And if you happen to have a 1080p display that supports Dolby Vision, the 4K edition might also be better for you, as the 1080p model offers HDR10 and HDR10+, but not Dolby Vision.

If your screen is 1080p or lower and doesn't support Dolby Vision, though, the $50 Chromecast with Google TV won't have any advantages for you over the $30 HD model. Go for the Chromecast with Google TV (HD) if your TV (or your budget) calls for it.

Buy Google Chromecast with Google TV (4K)

See at Amazon See at Best Buy See at Google Store

Buy Google Chromecast with Google TV (HD)

See at Amazon See at Best Buy See at Google Store