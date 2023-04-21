Chromecast with Google TV (HD) $20 $30 Save $10 The Chromecast with Google TV (HD) has everything you'd want in an HD streaming stick. It gives you control over your smart home devices, access to a mountain of music, movies, apps, and games, and it's virtually plug-and-play. Plus, at this price, you can buy one for every screen in the house! $20 at Best Buy $20 at Google Store

Do you love your current TV? You might be happy with the picture quality, and other aspects of the set, but what about the user experience? Is it easy to find all of your favorite TV shows and movies, and do you have access to voice commands and games? If you answered "no" to any of these questions, you're the perfect candidate for a streaming device like the Google Chromecast with Google TV. It gives you access to all of your favorite apps, music, and streaming content, has built-in Google Assistant, and you can grab the HD model for just $20.

Why you should buy the Chromecast with Google TV (HD)

The amount of things the Chromecast does is honestly mind-blowing, given its size and price tag. We are talking about a device that fits in your pocket and can give [almost] any TV access to millions of songs, over 700,000 movies and TV shows, thousands of apps and games, Google Assistant, and much more. All you need is an open HDMI port, a Wi-Fi network, a power outlet, and a smartphone. Just turn on your TV, plug the Chromecast into your TV and its power adapter, and the Google Home app on your phone will walk you through the short onboarding process.

On the software side of things, all of your favorite streaming apps are here, including Prime Video, Disney+, and Apple TV+, as are lesser-known apps like Pluto TV and Crunchyroll. All the video content you have access to is funneled into one place, with recommendations based on your viewing history, but if you still have trouble finding something to watch, you can ask Google Assistant for help via the included remote. Additionally, the Chromecast with Google TV offers individual profiles that can be customized to each family member, seamless pairing with Nest and Google smart home products, and the ability to stream content from your smartphone.

The only knock against the Chromecast HD is that, well, it's HD — but depending on your TV, that's not really a knock. When the 4K version of the Chromecast with Google TV has issues, they're usually related to the extra data processing and more specialized formats. Because this version is capped at 1080p, it runs into these problems less frequently. And as most of the older or "dumb" TVs you'll be plugging these into are only 1080p — or maybe 720p, we don't shun smaller or older TVs here — a Chromecast with Google TV (HD) will more than earn its meager $20 price tag if it helps you avoid spending hundreds on a new TV when they're not really on sale.

