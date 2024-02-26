Summary Google releases firmware updates for Chromecast with Google TV every 2-3 months, occasionally with significant changes like Fast Pair support.

Unlike Pixels, Google does not roll out new updates for Chromecast with Google TV every month. Typically, a new firmware arrives every 2-3 months, containing minor bug fixes and a new security patch version. But occasionally, Google drops a significant software update for its streaming dongle with some big changes. Following the release of the October 2023 security patch for the Chromecast with Google TV in December last year, Google is rolling out a major update for the dongle with Fast Pair support and a newer security patch.

The official STE.231215.005 release note for the Chromecast with Google TV (4K) only mentions the January 2024 security patch and "other bug fixes and performance improvements" as the key changes (via Reddit). But as 9to5Google reports, the 169MB firmware packs two noticeable upgrades.

The first one is support for Fast Pair. This feature allows supported accessories to quickly pair with compatible Android devices without the hassle of manual pairing. Google initially announced Fast Pair for Android TV back in January 2022. The feature was re-announced at CES 2024 this year and is now finally rolling out. Once you update your 4K Chromecast to the new firmware, you can pair your Pixel Buds with the dongle by opening the earbuds case in front of the TV. A notification to pair the earbuds should then automatically appear on Google TV.

It's unclear when Google will roll out Fast Pair support to other Google TV streaming sticks and televisions.

Secondly, Google has added a new "Audio output" Quick Settings tile to the Chromecast with this update. As the name indicates, it will allow you to quickly change the audio source from the connected HDMI device to speakers or other paired devices like Bluetooth speakers or headphones.

You can grab the January 2024 update for the Chromecast with Google TV 4K from Settings > System > About > System update. The firmware might not show up for update initially, but you can try tapping the button multiple times to see if that helps.