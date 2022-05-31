Read update Available in a handful of new European countries

Unlike Apple and Samsung, Google tends to launch its hardware products in a handful of markets right at the start and then slowly expand their availability in the coming months... and sometimes even years. The big G first unveiled the Chromecast with Google TV in September 2020, and now more than 1½ years later, it is putting the streaming stick on sale in eight new European markets.

There are no internal or external changes to the Chromecast that Google has put up for sale in the country. You get the same paltry 8GB storage in a dongle that can playback 4K Dolby Vision and HDR10+ content with Dolby Audio and Dolby Atmos support. For connectivity, there's Bluetooth, Wi-Fi ac, and HDMI 2.1. The stick comes bundled with a voice remote to let you control media playback easily. It also features a dedicated button for Google Assistant, YouTube, and Netflix, so you can ask the voice assistant to check the weather or directly jump to your favorite show.

Despite coming to the Netherlands close to two years after its original launch, Chromecast with Google TV is still among the best streaming devices for your home that you can't go wrong with. You will be hard-pressed to find a better offering on the market running Google TV. Since its release, Google TV itself has received multiple updates that have added new features like advanced video controls, support for personalized multi-user profiles, watchlists, and more.

There are rumors of Google working on a higher-end Chromecast with a more powerful chipset and possibly even more storage. If anything, we could see this device make its debut later this fall alongside the Google Pixel 7 series.

As Google notes in its announcement, pre-orders for Chromecast with Google TV are already live on the Google Store Netherlands for €70. It will also be available for purchase through local retailers BCC, Bol.com, Coolblue, and Media Markt starting June 21.

