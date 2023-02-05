Chromecast with Google TV (HD) Still have a 1080p set? Want one of the best smart TV experiences around — both intuitive and speedy? The HD version of Google's Chromecast with Google TV is on its first sale since launch. You save $10 and pay just $20! $30 at Amazon $30 at Best Buy

Source: Google Google Chromecast with Google TV (4K) $40 $50 Save $10 Upgrading to 4K? Not so excited about your TV's operating system. Google's Chromecast with Google TV has a couple years on it, but it's still worth the pickup at $40 — a savings of $10 in its first discount since the holidays! $40 at Amazon $40 at Best Buy

The Booper Soul is next week and if you've never heard about it, you probably aren't alone. Regardless, you may be in the market for a new television set! And if you're on a budget, you might be really focused on picture quality above anything else. Thing is, the user experience goes beyond the picture and if it isn't there on your new panel, you may want to consider picking up a top-of-the-line streaming device to go with it. We say get a Chromecast with Google TV — both HD and 4K versions are on sale for the first time since the holidays.

Why get a Chromecast with Google TV

If you've got the right TV for it, the 4K version is perfect — it supports streaming Dolby Vision HDR content and, for that extra kick, gets a tiny bit more RAM for a smoother UX. That said, one ace up the HD version's sleeve is support for the AV1 codec. Both ways, you'll still get 60fps playback and HDR10+ viewing, so, really, the big thing you're adding onto your TV if it doesn't have any is apps and streaming sources. After all, what's the use of a TV if you don't have the content to show on it?

Google and participating retailers (we've linked Amazon and Best Buy) are taking $10 off each Chromecast for a limited time. The 4K Chromecast has always been a great buy at $50, but even moreso at $40. And with the HD version now at $20, well, there's just no debate — especially when we note this is the first discount it's ever had since its September launch.