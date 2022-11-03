After months of rumors and speculation, Netflix's ad-supported plan finally launches today. Available for $6.99 per month, it might help the streaming giant gain back some of its lost subscribers. It's a tempting option for anyone capable of putting up with ads and a 720p resolution cap, but if you're still rocking some older hardware, you might want to think twice. Anyone with a non-Google TV Chromecast will need to start looking for a new device.

As reported by The Verge, several streaming gadgets, including all Chromecasts released prior to the Chromecast with Google TV, do not support Netflix's cheapest plan. The PlayStation 3 and all Apple TV models are displayed as incompatible on the company's support page, though 9to5Mac confirmed with the company that the latter will eventually gain support for ads. Roku is also left off the page altogether, in what appears to be an oversight more than any intentional lack of support. Right now, it's unclear whether legacy Chromecasts will get the same level of attention, or whether the lack of a UI is causing issues with playback.

If it's technical limitations holding back Chromecast users from Netflix's cheapest plan, that's a shame. Other services, including Hulu and YouTube, are capable of playing ads in the middle of videos without an issue. Although the third-gen Chromecast and its 4K-capable Ultra sibling aren't the newest technology on the block, they're only four and six years old, respectively. In fact, Google was still shipping Chromecast Ultras to Stadia users up until the closure of its cloud gaming platform earlier this year. That alone could account for dozens of units on its own. (I kid, Stadians. You've been through enough.)

When reached for comment, Netflix told us the following:

There is a small percentage of devices that will not support ads at launch - Basic with ads plan is only supported on Chromecast with Google TV at launch.

It's unclear if Netflix plans to update how its app works with Chromecast in the future, or if this move marks the beginning of the end for Google's original lineup of streaming hardware. While Google TV-powered Chromecasts have taken over the living room since 2020, it'd be a shame to see this hardware already relegated to the dustbin of history. Thankfully, if you're on a higher tier — and you aren't looking to switch to the ad-supported plan — your experience should continue working as usual.