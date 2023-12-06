Summary Google's Chromecast remains a top streaming stick with affordable prices and the ability to convert an old TV into a smart one.

The October 2023 security patch is being rolled out for the 4K Chromecast, with bug fixes and performance improvements.

It is unclear if the update addresses the bug causing the streaming stick to go into standby after four hours of inactivity.

Google rolls out monthly updates for its Pixel phones and watches. But it is a different story for its Chromecast lineup, which receives updates once every few months. Despite this, Chromecast remains among the best streaming sticks on the market, which can convert your old TV into a smart one, adding a plethora of features for cheap. Continuing that trend, Google is rolling out the October 2023 security patch for its $50 4K streaming dongle.

9to5Google reports Google is rolling out the STTE.230915.005.S1 update for the Chromecast with Google TV (4K) with the October 2023 security patch. The release note for the 104MB update mentions "bug fixes and performance improvements." Given the small size and the release notes, the new build is unlikely to contain any other changes. Based on some Reddit reports, it appears the update is already available for most Chromecast users.

While Google's change log mentions bug fixes, it's unclear if the new Chromecast build fixes a bug that causes the streaming stick to go into standby after four hours of inactivity. This is despite a Nest community specialist from the company suggesting the issue was resolved in the October update.

The 4K Chromecast received its last major update in October 2022, with the 722MB build bumping the OS to Android TV 12. Since then, the streaming stick has only received minor security patches with bug fixes.

As of now, the October 2023 security patch is only available for the 4K Chromecast. There's no word from Google if the cheaper Chromecast HD will also get a similar update.

Your Chromecast should automatically show the latest update once it's available for your unit. Alternatively, you can try manually downloading it by navigating to Settings > System > About > System update on your device.

While not perfect, it is hard to beat the Chromecast 4K, thanks to its incredible price-to-performance ratio. Apart from streaming 4K content from your favorite streaming services, it also lets you seamlessly cast content from your Android phone to your TV. While sporadic, Google rolls out software updates for the dongle as well to improve performance, add new features, and fix any lingering bugs.