Key Takeaways Chromecast with Google TV will be phased out, but holding onto it for Android 14 update and Google Home hub integration is a smart move.

As part of the Google Home Public Preview program, the Home hub is rolling out now to Chromecast with Google TV (HD and 4K).

To join the program, head to the Google Home app on your Android smartphone, navigate to Settings on the bottom right, tap Public Preview and join.

Despite some of its limitations, like not coming bundled with an HDMI cable, the Google TV Streamer has hit the ground running thanks to its Ethernet port and Matter compatibility, a sleek look for the streamer itself and its remote, and a generally quick, fluid, and lag-free performance.

The streaming device's ability to control compatible smart home devices over Wi-Fi or Thread, including the likes of security camera, lights, thermostats, and more, make it a compelling option for power users.

The Google TV Streamer's advent means the Chromecast with Google TV has to go, and although the HD and 4K versions are still listed on the Google Store, that won't be the case when stock eventually runs out. Regardless, holding onto your Chromecast if you're not upgrading to the Google TV Streamer is a no-brainer. Google has indicated that the devices will get Android 14, making it privy to the OS' AI smarts and call notifications.

Another reason to hold onto your Chromecast with Google TV is the introduction of the Home Hub. The new section, which was first indicated to be coming to Chromecasts back in September, has finally begun landing now via the Google Home Public Preview program.

Join the Public Preview to gain access

Source: Google

The information was first highlighted by 9to5Google, suggesting that the panel, which conveniently sits within the Google TV Quick Settings menu, is rolling out now, allowing you to control your smart home devices directly from their television's interface. It's worth noting that this doesn't mean Matter support magically appears on your device. Think of it being like a Google Home widget that lets your Chromecast relay signals to your Google Home mobile app to control smart home devices.

To make use of the new panel on your Chromecast with Google TV, ensure that you're enrolled in Google's Home Public Preview program. To join the program, head to the Google Home app on your Android smartphone, navigate to Settings on the bottom right, tap Public Preview and join. Alternatively, you can also head to home.google.com/ and sign in to join the preview. It's worth noting that if you join the program today, it will take up to a day for experimental features to show up for you.

On a support page for the Home panel, Google has listed out a few 'Eligibility' requirements that you must meet to ensure the feature becomes available to you. Verbatim, these include: