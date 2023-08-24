Summary Google Chrome source code suggests that Chromebooks may soon support UWB, allowing for communication between smart home hardware, phones, and wearables.

Ultra-wideband (UWB) promises big things in the world of short-range connectivity: Bluetooth-like functionality, but with the bandwidth to stream video; zero lag couch co-op laptop gaming, and classroom computers that can screenshare without Wi-Fi. But for as much potential as UWB offers, though, it has yet to see widespread implementation. Perhaps we'll soon be seeing it come to new devices types, though, as Google Chrome source code shows devs at work preparing Chromebooks to support the protocol.

Chromium Gerrit code commits dating back to late July reveal work towards implementing UWB support (via Chrome Unboxed). These entries refer to ongoing efforts to standardize how Chromebooks can communicate with each other via UWB, with UWB-enabled phones, and in groups of more than two devices.

UWB is something we're hoping to see increasingly complement existing wireless protocols like Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, and this one is uniquely suited to certain applications. It can run on relatively little power, but is capable of substantially more accurate device location than either Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. While it can also operate reliably through more signal interference than these competing protocols, and has the capacity for fast data transfers, the high frequencies it operates on tend to seriously limit range.

Given these characteristics, UWB has the potential to thrive in smart home, retail, and smart auto scenarios: think about solutions like proximity-activated door locks, in-store navigation, contactless payments, self-starting cars, and more. Ford and BMW have introduced limited UWB functionality to control stuff like your car's lights, doors, and various vehicle settings from your Android phone. Retailers are also exploring what it can do for them in stores, with tech companies like Noccela, Simpello and Redlore all offering solutions.

Ever since about 2020, we've been seeing device manufacturers shine more and more of a spotlight on UWB technology. Samsung got things going with UWB on select S21 series models, and also introduced the Galaxy Tag for tracking down household items. Apple, meanwhile has its own Airtag, plus UWB-enabled phones and watches. Google’s even got it on its latest generations of phones and may put it on the Pixel Watch 2.

Short-range wireless tech and smart home devices are inherently social, but without anything to connect to it, even the most advanced device may as well be operating offline. That’s what makes the prospect of UWB on a Chromebook exciting. This kind of hardware is affordable enough to become ubiquitous, helping to spread UWB to more households than ever before.