Adaptive Charging is arguably one of the most underrated Pixel features. It landed fairly recently and is designed to charge your phone slowly when you plug it in overnight — putting less strain on your battery and allowing it to stay healthy just a little longer. After all, you don't need to fast charge your phone all the time, especially not if you have a habit of plugging it in when you're going to sleep. You'll be glad to know Google is working on a similar feature for Chromebooks.

Laptops in general are a prime candidate for precisely this kind of feature. Whereas we usually charge our phones and unplug them once they reach 100%, we don't have the same charging habit for our laptops. It's normal to leave a laptop plugged in for extended periods of time, even when we're using it — and that can actually have a very negative effect on the battery in the long run. The feature, first spotted in the Chromium Gerrit by 9to5Google, would work a little differently based on that exact behavior.

Rather than charging your laptop slowly overnight (let's be honest, you rarely do that), it will be using machine learning to determine a user's habits and charge the laptop accordingly — presumably so that it's fully charged right around the time it's actually unplugged. A notification will let you know if adaptive charging has kicked in, and users who don't like this feature will be free to turn it off. Everyone wins, especially your battery, which should last longer if this is implemented correctly.

We're not sure if the feature will make its way to all Chromebooks or if it will remain exclusive to newer ones or Google's own Pixelbook line. It would be pretty sweet if it's released for everyone in a future Chrome OS version.

