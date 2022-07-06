A lot of the best Chromebooks out there are a more resource efficient than many other computers equipped with Intel chips, and that’s despite classic battery hog Chrome being the only feasible way to browse the web on them. But there are always improvements to be made, and the latest one is slated to come to your Chromebook with Chrome OS 105. It’s meant to optimize how websites can use your CPU in the background.

As spotted by About Chromebooks, Chrome OS 105 Dev introduces a new flag that throttles and de-prioritizes JavaScript activities from websites you currently don’t actively use. The flag limits the amount of time windows websites have to run their JavaScript code in the background without restrictions. Since JavaScript activities are usually among the heavier and more battery-intensive tasks for computers, limiting the time code is allowed to be executed can come with battery enhancements.

Google notes in its documentation that you can expect up to 10% improvements in battery life in ideal circumstances. However, given that not all sites you visit make heavy use of JavaScript, you might not actually get this 10% increase — there are simply too many variables.

Google initially introduced background throttling for JavaScript code in Chrome OS 86, but the metrics it used were much more conservative as to ensure it doesn’t break any applications. Initial tests in Chrome OS Dev 105 show that the much shorter window is fine for most if not all use cases. Unless there are any further setbacks, the new limitations seem to be the way to go, and will make for a better experience.

Despite its reputation as a glorified browser, Chrome OS has long become a regular desktop operating system with full-fledged support for Linux and Android apps — there is even Windows virtualization support for Enterprise customers. As such, battery improvements on the browser front may not be the only enhancements Chromebooks and other laptops capable of running Chrome OS Flex need in order to improve the battery life even further.