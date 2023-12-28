There are multiple ways to identify and resolve the problem when your Chromebook won't connect to Wi-Fi. Your Chromebook isn't useless when you suddenly lose the connection. An offline Chromebook still performs many tasks. Prepare for future connection losses by taking these steps to use it offline.

We show you how to fix a faulty Wi-Fi connection on any Chromebook, from high-end laptops to our favorite budget models.

Common methods to fix your Wi-Fi connection

Try these methods if your Chromebook doesn't connect to the internet. You can perform them in minutes, and they help you narrow down the problem.

If none of these options work, try the advanced methods.

Check your Wi-Fi or Network icon

The Wi-Fi icon in your Chromebook's Quick Settings menu (accessed by clicking the time in the lower-right corner of the screen) is grayed out when Wi-Fi is turned off on your Chromebook. It's likely a problem with an individual network rather than your Chromebook if it's blue and you aren't connected to a network. In this case, connect to another network.

Check another network

Connect to another Wi-Fi network to see if the problem is the Wi-Fi network or your Chromebook. Turn your phone into a Wi-Fi hotspot if you don't have another Wi-Fi network nearby.

Check if you're connecting to a compatible network

The network may be incompatible with your Chromebook if you cannot connect to a new Wi-Fi network but can connect to others. Follow these steps to check if your network is compatible with your Chromebook:

Open the Wi-Fi menu in your Chromebook's Settings app. Click the arrow next to the network you want to connect to. Close Click the Advanced heading. Check the acronym under Security against the list of compatible security settings below. Close

Compatible security settings include WEP, Dynamic WEP, WPA/WPA2/WPA3-PSK, WPA Enterprise, WPA2 Enterprise, and WPA3 Enterprise.

Reset your Wi-Fi connections

You may have disconnected and reconnected to the Wi-Fi network, but you may need to reset your connections completely. We recommend doing this if you tinkered with your network settings.

Open the Wi-Fi menu in your Chromebook's Settings app. Click the arrow next to the network you want to connect to. Click Forget at the top of the window. Close

Deactivate preferred networks

A common issue is the preferred network setting, which can cause trouble when connecting to a new network. This setting prioritizes one network over another, sometimes causing problems when it cannot connect to the preferred network. Follow these steps to adjust your preferred network settings:

Open the Wi-Fi menu in your Chromebook's Settings app. Click Known networks. Click the three-dot button next to a preferred network. Click Remove from preferred in the drop-down menu. Close

You need an internet connection to update your Chromebook. Use your phone as a hotspot or an Ethernet cable to install the latest version of ChromeOS if you cannot connect to alternative networks.

Your Chromebook should update automatically, but a manual update can fix lingering issues preventing you from connecting to Wi-Fi.

Open the Settings app on your Chromebook. Click About Chrome OS from the sidebar. Click Check for updates. Close

Advanced methods to fix your Wi-Fi connection

These methods may not be available on certain Chromebooks, require technical knowledge, or require factory resetting your Chromebook. If you haven't performed the methods described above, do those before attempting these steps.

Run Chrome Connectivity Diagnostics

Chrome Connectivity Diagnostics is a simple network testing and troubleshooting tool available through the Chrome Web Store. Chrome Connectivity Diagnostics only identifies common issues. It doesn't fix any. It's a valuable tool when you're struggling to identify a problem with your Wi-Fi connection.

Some of the tests performed by the tool include:

The status of DNS servers and caches.

Local network connection availability.

Wi-Fi network signal strength.

Availability of the default gateway.

Connect your Chromebook via Ethernet

Most Chromebooks don't have an Ethernet port. Consider investing in a USB-C hub if you work from home. Many of these contain Ethernet ports for a more stable connection. There may be a problem with your local router or Chromebook's Wi-Fi settings if you can connect to the internet via Ethernet but not by Wi-Fi.

Switch to a mobile network

Some of the best Chromebooks have 5G capabilities, allowing you to skip using Wi-Fi. There may be a problem with your local router or Chromebook's Wi-Fi settings if you can connect to the internet via 5G.

Powerwash your Chromebook

Sometimes, a factory reset is the way to go. This is called Powerwash on Chromebooks. It reverts your laptop to its factory settings. A Powerwash may solve your problem if your Chromebook cannot connect to Wi-Fi after installing software or an update.

Open the Settings app on your Chromebook. Click Advanced from the sidebar on the left. Click Reset settings from the drop-down menu. Click the Reset button next to the Powerwash heading. Close

If you have problems factory resetting your Chromebook, our guide walks you through alternative methods of performing a Powerwash.

ChromeOS is not without its flaws

The simplicity of Chromebooks can be a problem. Due to your limited control over installing programs, you cannot access many popular diagnostic tools available for Windows and macOS. Consider switching your Chromebook to run Windows to have a broader range of apps and tools.