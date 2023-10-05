Chromebooks run ChromeOS, a web-focused platform built around Google's cloud apps (Chrome, Gmail, and Docs, just to name a few). But the best Chromebooks can do almost everything your regular Windows laptop can, including running Microsoft's productivity suite. The main difference is Windows and MacOS computers can download Microsoft Office (or Microsoft 365, as it's now called) apps, while Chromebook users are limited to Microsoft's web apps.

While you can't install the Windows or Mac desktop versions of Office on a Chromebook, there are a few workarounds. This guide walks you through various ways to run Microsoft 365 on your Chromebook.

Open Microsoft 365 (Office) on the web

The easiest way to use your Microsoft 365 apps on a Chromebook is through the web. You can run productivity apps like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, OneDrive, and Outlook from your browser. And they work almost like the desktop versions on a Windows laptop. You can create, edit, and collaborate on documents and files, send and receive emails, and manage an online calendar. The only downside is that you need an internet connection to use Microsoft 365.

Microsoft lets you use Office apps on your Chromebook for free, provided you create an account with an existing email address. You can access advanced features with a Microsoft 365 subscription. Below are the steps to access Microsoft 365 on a Chromebook through the web:

Open the Chrome browser on your Chromebook and go to office.com. If you have an existing Microsoft 366 account, click Sign in to access your account. If not, select Sign up for the free version of Microsoft 365 to create a new account. You can use any personal email you want for the account. To set it up, create a password and verify your email as directed on the screen. After you log in, you'll see Office apps like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and OneDrive on the left sidebar. To start working, click the Upload button on the homepage under Quick access and open the Office document you want to view or edit.

Install the Microsoft 365 web app

If the web version of Microsoft Office 365 doesn't cut it, you can install the web app. It behaves like installed software, so you can pin it to the taskbar, get notifications, and resize it. However, you need an internet connection to access it each time. Previously, you could use the Office Android apps on Chromebooks, but Microsoft has discontinued them. You may be able to use the Android apps if they're already installed on your Chromebook.

Launch the Chrome browser, go to Office.com, and sign in with your Microsoft account. When you're signed in to Microsoft 365 in Chrome, you'll see an Install icon in the upper-right corner of the address bar. Click it, and it prompts you to install Office 365. Select the Install button. After the installation is complete, the web app launches. It resembles the online version of Office, but its functionality is similar to the mobile or desktop versions. To access various Office apps, click the Apps menu located in the upper-left corner. You can also choose specific apps from the sidebar.

Stream Microsoft 365 from your PC to a Chromebook

The previous two methods don't allow you to run the full Windows version of Microsoft Office on a Chromebook. However, it's possible to do so by running Microsoft Office on a PC and then streaming it to your Chromebook. This is a useful method if you need access to all the features available in the desktop apps. Make sure that the PC you're streaming from has Microsoft Office and Chrome installed and that you have a stable internet connection on both devices.

On the PC

Open the Chrome browser on your PC and visit the Chrome Remote Desktop website. Under the Set up remote access section, select the download button (a blue arrow pointing downward). Follow the prompts to install the Chrome Remote Desktop extension on your PC. After you install the extension, return to the original tab and name your computer. Click Next and create a six-digit PIN.

On the Chromebook

On your Chromebook, open the Chrome browser and go to the Chrome Remote Desktop website. On the homepage, select Access my computer. You'll see your PC listed with the name you gave it. Click your PC's name and enter the PIN. That's it. You can now use your PC remotely with your Chromebook. To run Microsoft 365, navigate to find it and use it as you would on a regular laptop.

Get a Windows experience on your Chromebook

You can run Microsoft 365 apps on your Chrome OS device for a near-Windows experience. Google also lets you set up OneDrive to sync with your Chromebook's Files app and easily access the files. You can also use these great ChromeOS features and tricks to get the most out of your favorite Chromebook.