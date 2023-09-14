Summary Google is extending the maintenance window for Chromebooks released from 2019 onwards to 10 years, providing longer support and security updates.

ChromeOS is also bringing new battery health features to Chromebooks, like adaptive charging and intelligent charge limiting.

Some Chromebook manufacturers have teamed up with Google to make devices more sustainable, with post-consumer recycled plastics, recyclable packaging, and more.

Pick any great Chromebook out there, and it’s likely to receive full feature and security updates for a longer time than many phones out there, all while maintaining an impressive four-weekly release cycle. Google has now announced that it's upping this maintenance window to 10 years for devices released from 2019 onwards, up from eight years previously.

In contrast to Windows laptops that can usually keep going and going (2009’s Windows 7 received updates until January 2023), Chromebooks have a firm cutoff date when they won’t receive system and security updates anymore. This Chromebook Auto Update Expiration (AUE) date is quite easy to check for on Google’s auto update policy resource. Once that date is reached, your device will get less and less secure, with no new features and not even security updates reaching it anymore.

This is an even bigger problem when you consider that the time starts ticking from the day of a given Chromebook's release, so if you buy it after it’s been on the market for two years already, you’ll have a support window that's two years shorter. With the extension to 10 years from release, this is a big step in the right direction for Google, though.

Source: Google

All newly released Chromebooks will be eligible for the new 10-year policy. When it comes to automatic updates for older Chromebooks, Google’s language is more convoluted, though. Here’s what the post itself says: “For Chromebooks released before 2021 and already in use, users and IT admins will have the option to extend automatic updates to 10 years from the platform’s release when they receive their last automatic update.”

While this sounds like there may be some extra button you need to hit to keep getting updates, a Google spokesperson made clear to us that the company is “extending support for Chromebooks that were released from 2019 onwards by two years, automatically getting ten years of updates” (emphasis ours). It looks like it may take some time until we have definite confirmation on how this extension process will work, though.

Be it as it may, the new policy means that you can expect up to 10 years of usage out of your Chromebook, assuming it was released in the past three years. This would give Google an unexpected edge over Apple and its Mac computers, which usually receive feature updates for six to eight years only (though based on our understanding, Macs receive security patches for much longer than full system updates, so the situation is more nuanced).

The earlier eight-year policy was already a big step forward when Google announced it in 2020, with some devices even getting updates for nine years by now. Before then, Chromebooks were usually only eligible for five to six years of software updates, which could lead to many premature upgrades due to the security risk these devices pose over the years — they used to have pretty much the shortest lifespan of all desktop-class computers out there.

In the future, update problems might be even less of an issue, though. Google is currently finishing up a big project that separates Chrome and ChromeOS from each other, allowing them to be updated and maintained independently. Theoretically, this would make it possible to get security and feature updates for the Chrome browser on your Chromebook even when it isn't getting ChromeOS updates anymore.

Battery health features are coming, too

Google also took the opportunity to announce a slew of battery health features that will come to select platforms. The company says that it will roll out a new battery saver “in the coming months,” which will make it possible to turn off energy-intensive processes automatically — much like you know from Android already.

Google will also introduce a new adaptive charging mode, which works a lot like it does on Android and macOS. ChromeOS will learn how you use Chromebook and stop charging it at 80 percent when you’re unlikely to unplug it. It then only keeps charging to 100 percent when you’ll soon take it off your charger, which could be something you do every morning before you take it with you to school or work.

ChromeOS will also offer a Charge limit option, which reduces your maximum capacity as your battery ages in order to preserve its health as long as possible. Keep in mind that none of these features are entirely surprising, though. They were already uncovered while they were in development.

Google boasts about the environment

Chromebooks have come a long way when you consider their lifespan, and that’s also good for the environment. Google says it has partnered with manufacturers to reduce the impact of Chromebooks even beyond that, with Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, and Lenovo prioritizing building more sustainable devices by “using ocean-bound plastics, PCR materials, recyclable packaging and low carbon emission manufacturing processes.”

Whether you want to believe that this makes a difference for the climate and environment or not, your wallet will appreciate a longer device lifespan no matter what. And once your Chromebook does reach its end of life, you might still eke out a few more years by installing ChromeOS Flex on it.