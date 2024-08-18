Most Chromebooks offer touchscreen functionality and come with a 2-in-1 form factor. When you use a Chromebook in tent or tablet mode, ChromeOS automatically activates the on-screen keyboard, where you can type a quick message or draft an email. While the virtual keyboard is capable on its own, nothing beats a physical unit on your Chromebook. If the on-screen keyboard keeps popping up on your unit, follow the tricks below to turn it off in no time.

Why does the virtual keyboard keep popping up on my Chromebook?

ChromeOS comes with a bunch of accessibility features for those with physical limitations. When you enable it, ChromeOS brings up an on-screen keyboard when you select a text field. While it comes in handy during specific situations, appearing out of nowhere can confuse and irritate you. It's time to turn off the option from the ChromeOS Settings.

At times, a ChromeOS bug can cause issues with the software keyboard. In such situations, you can update ChromeOS to the latest version and even powerwash the device entirely.

Disable the on-screen keyboard on a Chromebook

The on-screen keyboard is a part of the accessibility features of a Chromebook. You can deactivate it from the Settings menu. Here's how:

Open the apps menu on your Chromebook and launch Settings. You can also click the Time menu in the lower-right corner and click the Settings gear. Scroll to Accessibility. Select Keyboard and text input. Turn off the On-screen keyboard toggle from the following menu.

From now on, the system won't activate the on-screen keyboard when you tap a text field.

Add a virtual keyboard to the Chromebook taskbar

Do you still want easy access to the on-screen keyboard on your Chromebook? ChromeOS offers an option to pin a virtual keyboard to the taskbar. That way, you can tap the keyboard icon to access a virtual keyboard with all its benefits in no time. Here's what you'll do:

Select the Time menu in the ChromeOS taskbar and open Settings. Scroll to Accessibility and turn on the toggle beside Show accessibility options in Quick Settings. Select Time in the taskbar and open the Accessibility menu. Click On-screen keyboard. Select a keyboard icon to bring up the virtual keyboard.

Does the virtual keyboard still show up randomly on your Chromebook? The behavior can be due to a glitch on your device. Google frequently releases new ChromeOS updates to add new features and fix bugs. Follow the steps below to install the latest ChromeOS version.

Go to ChromeOS Settings (refer to the steps above). Select About ChromeOS to check for the latest updates. Make sure your Chromebook is connected to a high-speed internet connection and install the latest software build in minutes.

Reset the device if you still face glitches with the ChromeOS virtual keyboard. Check out our guide below to powerwash a Chromebook.

Tip: Use emojis on a Chromebook

Many Chromebook users opt for a virtual keyboard to easily access the emoji picker menu. After all, emojis play an essential role in day-to-day conversations. Instead of relying on a virtual keyboard, use the handy trick to access and use the emoji menu.

Press the Everyday (the circular icon), shift, and space keys simultaneously. The emoji menu appears.

Type smarter on a Chromebook

While it's easy to turn off the on-screen keyboard on a Chromebook, you can always switch it on again from the same menu. It offers better accessibility and multilingual support and can be an excellent alternative when your Chromebook's physical keyboard has hardware issues. If you recently purchased a new Chromebook, learn the top ChromeOS tips and tricks and harness the power of your computer.