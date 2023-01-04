Chromebooks are great devices for most people due to their low cost and ease of use. The best Chromebooks have premium features, such as built-in fingerprint sensors or 4k displays. Before you can use these features, you must sign in and get your device going. Fortunately, you can complete the process in minutes.

How to set up your Chromebook

First things first: make sure your new Chromebook is fully charged. Take everything out of the box and plug in your device for its first full charge. While you're waiting, take a moment to familiarize yourself with your Chromebook and Google's ChromeOS operating system Once your device is fully charged:

Open the lid of your Chromebook. It should turn on automatically, but if not, press the power button in the upper-right corner of your keyboard. Once the device loads, either activate or decline ChromeVox, ChromeOS's built-in screen reader. If you are visually impaired, this feature will help you set up your Chromebook. Tap the Get started button in the lower-left corner. Choose a Wi-Fi network and sign in to it if necessary. Select You if an adult will be using the Chromebook or A child if a child will be using the Chromebook and click the Next button. If you select A child, this initiates the Chromebook parental controls setup process. Enter the email or phone number associated with your Google Account and tap Next. If you don't have a Google Account, click the More options button at the bottom, then click the Create new account button to create a Google Account. Type the password for your Google Account and click the Next button. If you have two-step verification enabled, you will need to verify your login on another device. Next, you will need to review the Chromebook Terms and conditions. These settings include sending diagnostic and usage data, backing up Android apps to Google Drive, and using your location for Android apps and services​​​​​​. Toggle off the items you don't want to accept and press the Accept and continue button. The next screen tells you about Chromebook syncing. To review these settings after you're done setting it up, check the Review sync options following setup checkbox and tap the Accept and continue button. Set up Google Assistant if you haven't on another device. Tap No thanks if you don't want to. If you have already set up Google Assistant on another device, this step will be skipped. To let Google Assistant access your screen context to give you more tailored results, tap I agree. If you don't want to enable this feature, tap No, thanks. If you want to be able to say "Hey Google" to activate the Google Assistant, tap I agree. You can skip this setup by tapping No, thanks. Next, decide what device theming you would like and hit the Next button. Now you're almost done, just decide if you'd like to receive tips, offers, and updates and share feedback about Chromebooks. If not, switch off the toggle. Finally, tap the Get started button to go to your desktop.

Now that you've gone through these steps, your Chromebook is set up and ready to go. These instructions are for ChromeOS Version 108.0.5359.111, so your steps may vary slightly from what is listed.

Once you've done the initial setup for your device, you should do a couple of other things before you start surfing the web.

If you want to review any settings during setup, those should pop up once the computer goes to the desktop.

Open the Play Store, set it up on your device, and download and update any apps you want to use on your Chromebook.

Open a Chrome window and download and set up any extensions you'd like to use.

Discover all the Chromebook possibilities

Chromebooks are great computers since they provide an awesome web surfing experience along with other fun and useful features. Now that you're done setting it up, check out these nifty ChromeOS tips and tricks to make sure you're making the most of your Chromebook.