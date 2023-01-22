If an update has gone wrong or your OS is corrupted, you can still get your device back up and running

Chromebooks provide advantages over Windows or Mac devices, such as ChromeOS's easy-to-use and fluid interface and robust security features. This means Chromebooks often have fewer problems than competing devices, but that does not mean they're free of issues. Even the best Chromebooks may run into issues with the hardware or operating system.

If something happens to your device during an update or everyday use, there are several ways to recover your Chromebook. This guide details the steps to take to get your Chromebook back up and running.

Why might you want to recover your Chromebook?

Recovering a Chromebook is not always the answer if something goes wrong with your device. Recovering a Chromebook permanently erases everything on your device's hard drives. Any files you saved or downloaded to your device will be lost. If the way to fix your device is to recover it, then back up your device data if possible. Recovery may be appropriate if you:

Received an error message on your device saying, "ChromeOS is missing or damaged."

Attempted other troubleshooting methodologies to solve your problem, such as the ChromeOS diagnostics tool.

Asked experts who recommend a recovery to fix your device.

Before you attempt a recovery, there are a couple of steps you can take that may solve your problem:

Turn off your device, wait 30 seconds, and turn it on again.

If the error persists, factory reset your device.

If these two steps don't solve the issue, go through the following steps to recover your device.

How to enter recovery mode

Before you can recover your device, you have to enter recovery mode. To enter recovery mode:

Remove any peripherals connected to your device, such as external hard drives and mice. Enter recovery mode. The method you use depends on the type of ChromeOS device you have. Chromebook : Simultaneously press and hold the Esc and refresh keys. Then tap the power key . When a message pops up on the screen, release the Esc and refresh keys. Some models may require you to use the Esc and maximize keys instead of the Esc and refresh keys.

: Simultaneously press and hold the and keys. Then tap the . When a message pops up on the screen, release the Esc and refresh keys. Some models may require you to use the and keys instead of the Esc and refresh keys. Chromebox : Power off your Chromebox. Then, press and hold the recovery button on your device using a paper clip or similarly sized object. Tap the power button while holding the recovery button and wait until you see a message pop up on your screen before you release the recovery button.

: Power off your Chromebox. Then, press and hold the on your device using a paper clip or similarly sized object. Tap the power button while holding the recovery button and wait until you see a message pop up on your screen before you release the recovery button. Chromebit : Unplug your Chromebit to shut it down. Press and hold the recovery button using a paper clip or similar item. Plug the device into a power source. When a message appears on the screen, release the recovery button.

: Unplug your Chromebit to shut it down. Press and hold the using a paper clip or similar item. Plug the device into a power source. When a message appears on the screen, release the recovery button. ChromeOS Tablet: At the same time, press and hold the volume up, volume down, and power buttons for a minimum of 10 seconds and then release them.

Now that you're in recovery mode, it's time to recover your device.

How to recover your ChromeOS device

There are two options you can use to recover your device. If you start using one method and change recovery methods mid-recovery, you use can the same method you used to get your device in recovery mode in the first place and start the methodology you want to use.

Recovery using the internet

If you can connect to the internet, this option may work well for you. To use this method, tap the Recover using internet connection button in recovery mode. Follow the on-screen instructions. Once completed, your device restarts to complete the recovery process.

Recovery using a USB drive

If you have an older device or do not have access to an internet connection, the first process may not be for you. However, you can still recover your device using this other method. To use it, you need three things:

Your Chromebook that needs recovery.

Another device with a USB port and the Chrome browser installed.

A USB drive that has at least 8GB of storage that you don't mind erasing all the data from.

Next, you'll download a new copy of ChromeOS to install on your device. To do so:

Open the Chrome web browser on your other device. Install the Chromebook Recovery Utility. Open the Chromebook Recovery Utility by tapping the puzzle piece in the upper-right corner of the browser and selecting Utility. Tap the Get started button. Either click Select a model from a list or type the model number of your ChromeOS device you're looking to recover. You can find the model number under the error message on your device. Select the Continue button. Insert your USB drive into your device that has the Chromebook Recovery Utility installed. Select your USB drive in the drop-down menu in Utility. Tap Continue. Tap Create now. When your device says that the recovery media is ready, eject the USB drive from your device.

Now that you've downloaded a clean copy of ChromeOS onto your USB drive, it's time to install it on your ChromeOS device. On your ChromeOS device, tap Recover using external disk and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the recovery process. After this process completes, your device should be fixed and ready to set up.

Resolve issues with the recovery process

The recovery process is simple, but it may not always work. There are a few issues that you may run into, and here's how to fix them.

An unexpected error has occurred

To fix this error message, erase your USB drive and download a clean copy of ChromeOS. If that still doesn't work, use another USB drive since not all USB drives work properly for this process. If that still doesn't work, contact the device's manufacturer to see if they can assist you in recovering your device.

Please remove all connected devices and start recovery

When this message pops up, you may still have a peripheral connected to your device. Make sure you've disconnected all peripherals from your device and start the process to enter recovery mode again.

The device you inserted doesn't contain ChromeOS

If you see this message, your USB drive may not be working properly. First, make sure you are using the USB drive you downloaded ChromeOS on to recover your Chromebook. If that doesn't resolve the issue, erase your USB drive and download a new copy of ChromeOS. If that still doesn't work, use a different USB drive. Then, if you're still having issues, it's time to contact your device's manufacturer.

The security module on this device isn't working

This message is rare and might be a symptom of further issues. If your device is from a job or school, contact your system administrator so that they can resolve the issue with Google support. If this is a personal device, ask for expert help on the Chromebook help forum. If this doesn't work, contact the device manufacturer to help repair your Chromebook.

Recover your sanity

Chromebooks are great devices but can run into issues like any other computer. If you need to recover your device to repair it, there are a couple of methods to get your device working again. Once you get your device back up and running, here are some ChromeOS tips and tricks to help you use your Chromebook to the fullest.