Voice recording apps have been around for years, shipping as a standard feature on most affordable Android phones. Apps that allow users to record, save, and export audible sound have many applications, like music production, on-the-go podcast creation, and note-taking. The Play Store has a ton of great apps that let users record and edit sound, transforming your Android device into a high-quality portable microphone.

Chromebooks don't have a dedicated audio recording app, so ChromeOS users must get creative with their sound and music editing. While the Google Play Store has a large selection of audio recording apps for smartphones and tablets, many of them do not work properly on Chromebooks. Luckily, there are several ways you can record on your laptop. You can access these services immediately with minimal setup.

This guide discusses recording methods that do not require an external microphone.

How to record audio on ChromeOS using Vocaroo

The Vocaroo website functions like a mobile voice note-recording app, using your Chromebook device's built-in microphone to record audio. While its features are limited, the ease of access makes Vocaroo a decent recording method for casual users. Here's how it works.

Make sure your Chromebook device has a secure internet connection. Go to Vocaroo. You have several options on what to do with audio files. Click the red Record button to begin recording. Click Record again to stop recording. Click the Play button in the center of the screen to replay the recorded audio. Click the Save & Share button to share saved audio files. Clicking the faint cog icon presents two options: Remove background noise and Auto adjust volume. Select Remove background noise to automatically detect noises in the recording that affect or damage the sound quality and muffle them. Select Auto adjust volume to prevent juristic fluctuations in volume, making the recording sound more consistent.

You can upload your recorded MP3 files to Facebook, X, Reddit, or WhatsApp. MP3 files can also be shared as email attachments from the website.

How to record audio on ChromeOS using Soundtrap

Soundtrap is another great service for recording music and podcast audio with your Chromebook's built-in microphone. This website is more complex than Vocaroo, with additional features for quality audio production. Files created or edited can be saved and exported for offline use, but an internet connection is required for access. Here's how it works.

Go to Soundtrap. Click Get Started. Fill in the requested personal details to create an account or sign in using your Google or Facebook account. You need your Google or Facebook password to get access. Use your Soundtrap dashboard to start a new project, view your saved projects, and send direct messages to other app users. Click Enter Studio to begin a project. You have two options after entering the studio: Music and Podcast. Clicking either presents an interface with different settings and layouts adapted for your chosen media type. To create a recording, click the Add New Track button on the right side of the screen. This displays a list of options for how to record audio. Click Voice & Mic. Click the large red Record button to start recording. Click Record again to stop recording. The basic sound recording features can be accessed on the interface at the bottom of the screen.

Soundtrap has an app on the Play Store that can be used on Chromebooks. The interface is the same, and you need an internet connection to use it.

Start recording on your Chromebook

Although Chromebooks may not be the best bet for people who edit audio on a day-to-day basis, they're a solid pick for lightweight projects and hobbyists. One cool thing about Vocaroo and Soundtrap Studio is their availability on different platforms. You can sync your work across multiple devices, and easily continue editing on the go. And if you're the proud owner of a Google Pixel 8, or any recent Pixel for that matter, you can leave your laptop at home and use your phone's microphone with the Google Recorder app to capture and transcribe conversations.