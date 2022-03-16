Wallpaper sets the mood for your device, and whether you're choosing between sweeping landscapes, subtle gradients, or even a massive picture of your favorite band, which wallpaper you roll with can make a surprising difference in your user experience. If you're on a Chromebook, Google offers an extensive library of high-resolution wallpapers that make your laptop feel a bit more like, well, your device. If you've started to outgrow your old desktop background, Google's launching a fresh collection of options that might just end your wallpaper hunt for the time being.

As discovered by C2 Productions on Twitter, Google is rolling out Radiance for Chromebooks, a series of eight wallpapers designed by Daniel Medina that dazzles with brilliance. The merging computer graphics here with professional photography of the natural world is especially striking.

What's particularly cool here is the way the lighting in these environments changes according to the time of day. When the sun sets, the wallpapers start turning down the lights, for a real organic feel. Daniel blends the impossible with reality on his landscape and floral backgrounds, for some really attention-drawing juxtaposition. The multidimensionality in these backgrounds helps contribute to the whimsical approach that makes the Radiance collection eye-catchy and memorable.

Radiance will be ready to add its brilliance to your Chromebook in the coming months, but if you don't want to wait, switch on access to Google's wallpaper staging server by copying and pasting chrome:flags#use-wallpaper-staging-url into Chrome's address bar. It may take up to five minutes for Radiance to show up in Chrome OS's wallpaper picker. It's important to note that right now your Chromebook won't switch between the light and dark variants of these backgrounds, because the mechanism that toggles between the wallpapers based on the time of day is not yet operational. If you still want to get an early taste and start rocking these amazing backgrounds on your phone or desktop PC, follow the link below to check the collection out.

