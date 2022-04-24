Chromebooks are popular computing devices due to their reliability and ease of use. For browsing the internet, a good Chromebook can compete with Windows and Mac devices and have comparable hardware, often for less money. Even though Chromebooks are reliable, they may run into issues that require a factory reset. Also, if you get a used Chromebook, it may have the previous owner's data that you need to erase. Either way, there are a couple of methodologies to reset, or Powerwash, your Chromebook, no matter who the manufacturer is.

We use Powerwash and factory reset interchangeably throughout this guide. Google also uses both terms, but they're not exact synonyms. Powerwash refers to the tool that removes data from a ChromeOS device. Factory reset is the process of removing data from a ChromeOS device using the Powerwash tool.

Things to know before you reset your Chromebook to factory settings

There are a couple of things to review before you reset your Chromebook.

Resetting your Chromebook removes all local files and data. Before resetting your Chromebook, make sure the files you need are backed up to Google Drive or another cloud storage service. That way, you won't lose them. These files cannot be recovered after the reset, so make sure you have what you need.

All accounts on your Chromebook are removed when the Chromebook is reset. Make sure the files from all accounts are backed up and that login information for those accounts is saved in a password manager.

are backed up and that login information for those accounts is saved in a password manager. Most Chromebook data automatically syncs to the Google Drive of the associated Google account. However, Android app data and Linux apps are not saved. Make sure to manually back up your Linux apps and Android app data before you begin the reset process. You'll move the data from your local save folders to Google Drive or another cloud storage service to do this.

How to factory reset a Chromebook when you're logged in

If you're able to log in to your device when you decide to reset it, here's how to wipe your device:

Open the Settings menu through the launcher or by tapping the settings gear in quick settings in the lower-right corner of the screen. On the left, tap Advanced. Select the Reset settings option. Click the Reset button. Click Restart in the dialog box that pops up.

Once the device restarts, the reset is complete. Follow the onscreen instructions to sign in to your Google account and a Wi-Fi network and start the Chromebook setup process. The account you used to sign in initially becomes the owner account for the Chromebook.

How to factory reset a Chromebook from the login screen

If the previous owner did not reset the Chromebook or if you can't log in, you can reset your device from the login screen. You can also sign out to use this keyboard shortcut powerwashing method.

At the login screen, simultaneously press Ctrl, Shift, Alt, and R. Press the Restart button in the dialog box that appears. You can also hold down the power button to shut off your Chromebook. When your Chromebook reboots, press the Powerwash button in the new dialog box that appears. Confirm that you want to Powerwash your device by tapping the Continue button.

Once this process completes, your device is reset, and you are prompted to log in with a Google account.

Hard reset a buggy Chromebook

If these troubleshooting steps did not fix the issues with your Chromebook hardware, it might be time for a hard reset. Unlike the other options, this does not reset all your data, but it may delete some files in your download folder. Make sure to back up this data to Google Drive or an external storage device before you hard reset your Chromebook.

Power off your Chromebook. Simultaneously press and hold the Power and Refresh buttons to enter recovery mode. After the Chromebook reboots, release the Refresh button.

If you have a tablet running the Chrome OS operating system, press and hold the Power and Volume Up buttons for about 10 seconds and then release them. Once you log back in, any issues with your Chromebook hardware should be resolved.

If all else fails, recover your Chromebook

Hopefully, the steps above worked, but if not, it may be time to recover your Chromebook. This process deletes the entire contents of your device's hard drive, including the operating system. To recover your device, you need another computer with Google Chrome installed and an external storage device with at least 8GB of storage. Your Chromebook also needs to be connected to power throughout the process.

Check your Chromebook's diagnostics for minor issues

If your Chromebook has major issues, one of these methods should factory reset it even if you can't log in. If you have more basic issues with your Chromebook, such as it being slow or laggy, the Chrome OS Diagnostics app might help you diagnose the issue.