If you've been using Chromebooks for a while, you may know that ChromeOS lacks personality. It seems Google is putting effort into turning it into a top-tier operating system with top-tier devices. The new Personalization Hub is the most visible example of that. It lets you switch between light and dark mode and add custom wallpapers and screen savers.

How to open the Personalization Hub

Many people might not know about the Personalization Hub because they haven't seen it. It's easy to access, and there are a few ways to do it.

Open the Personalization Hub from your launcher

From your desktop, click the launcher icon in the lower-left corner. Type Personalization into the search bar. Click Personalization from the results.

Open the Personalization Hub from your settings

Click the time in the lower-right corner of your desktop. Select the cog icon in the lower-right corner of the menu that appears. From the Settings menu, click the Personalization option on the left side. In the Personalization section, select Set your wallpaper & style.

Open the Personalization Hub from your Chrome browser

Open Chrome. Type chrome://personalization into the address bar and press Enter.

How to customize your Chromebook's wallpaper with the Personalization Hub

The easiest and most obvious way to personalize your computer is to change the wallpaper to an elegant gradient, a photo of your family, or an image of your latest anime friend. Whatever your preference, the Personalization Hub has several options to choose from.

Click Wallpaper to use an image stored on your Chromebook, Google Photos account (check out our detailed guide), or one of the Google-curated categories. Select a category to choose an individual image to display or display a new wallpaper every day from within that category.

When you've settled on a wallpaper, choose one of four colors or four color palettes to accent your user interface. The accent colors highlight UI parts such as buttons and selected menu items. You can flip the toggle to apply a palette of accent colors preselected to complement your wallpaper.

You can also choose light or dark mode for your UI or have it change based on the time of day. Select Auto mode to switch modes at your local sunrise and sunset times. There isn't a way to customize when it switches modes.

How to customize your Chromebook's screen saver with the Personalization Hub

Screen savers are another way to give your computer a personal flair. Chromebook screen savers display a simple animation overlaid with the time and local temperature. Go to the Screen saver menu to turn the screen saver on and off, change the screen saver animation, change the image source for your screen saver's animations, and change the display temperature from Fahrenheit to Celsius.

There are three options for the screen saver animation:

Slide show displays full-screen images which change every minute.

displays full-screen images which change every minute. Feel the breeze shows six images pinned to a clothesline buffeted by a virtual breeze. The images change every minute.

shows six images pinned to a clothesline buffeted by a virtual breeze. The images change every minute. Float on by shows images scrolling right to left across the screen interspersed with abstract shapes.

You'll control the source of the images in your screen saver from the next section:

Select Google Photos to choose one of your photo albums as a source of images.

to choose one of your photo albums as a source of images. Select Art gallery to choose an image from the two albums of Google-curated imagery.

Whether you source your images from Google Photos or Google's curated imagery, you can choose more than one album to populate your screen saver. You can't use albums from both sources at the same time.

When you turn on a screen saver, it comes on when the Chromebook goes idle (sooner if you're on battery, later if you're plugged in). You can't adjust the idle time-out.

Make your Chromebook yours

Now that you've scrubbed some of the factory settings from your Chromebook, look at these tricks to transform yourself into a power user. But it's cool if you want to settle in and play some games.