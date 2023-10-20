Chromebooks are some of the most cost-effective and exciting computers on the market. They have great hardware and useful software for users at all price points and are simpler and more user-friendly than Windows or Mac computers. Chromebooks come in all shapes and sizes, but for those who want a little more out of Chromebooks, Google introduced the Chromebook Plus program in October 2023, which has several minimum standards Chromebooks must follow.

No matter what kind of Chromebook you have, several great features make using your device quicker and easier. One of these is keyboard shortcuts, which allow you to do many tasks without using the mouse. Here are some of the best and most useful keyboard shortcuts available to Chromebook users.

Take screenshots and videos

Taking a screenshot is an essential function of a computer, and Chromebooks have a few keyboard shortcuts to help you take them.

Ctrl + Show Windows : Take a screenshot of your entire screen with whatever is at the front of your screen.

: Take a screenshot of your entire screen with whatever is at the front of your screen. Ctrl + Shift + Show Windows : Take a partial screenshot. You're prompted to click and drag your mouse to highlight the area you want to take a screenshot of, then tap to finish taking the screenshot. This shortcut also brings you to the screenshot menu , allowing you to take screenshots of a selected window or record a video of your screen.

: Take a partial screenshot. You're prompted to click and drag your mouse to highlight the area you want to take a screenshot of, then tap to finish taking the screenshot. This shortcut also brings you to the screenshot menu , allowing you to take screenshots of a selected window or record a video of your screen. Power + volume down : Take a screenshot like you would on an Android phone . Applicable if you have a Chromebook tablet or convertible.

Manage your tabs and windows

Chromebooks give you keyboard shortcuts to manage your tabs and windows, making multitasking easier.

Ctrl + T : Open a new tab. It works whether you have a window open or not.

: Open a new tab. It works whether you have a window open or not. Ctrl + Shift + T : Reopen the last tab you closed. Press this key combination multiple times to reopen the tabs you closed in reverse order.

: Reopen the last tab you closed. Press this key combination multiple times to reopen the tabs you closed in reverse order. Ctrl + W : Close the currently open tab. If it's the last tab you have open in a window, it also closes the window.

: Close the currently open tab. If it's the last tab you have open in a window, it also closes the window. Ctrl + Shift + W : Close the active window, which includes all tabs in the window.

: Close the active window, which includes all tabs in the window. Alt + Tab : Cycle through your open tabs. Hold Alt and keep pressing Tab until you open the tab you're looking for.

: Cycle through your open tabs. Hold and keep pressing until you open the tab you're looking for. Alt + left/right arrow key : Go to the previous or next page in your tab's history, similar to the keyboard swipe gesture.

: Go to the previous or next page in your tab's history, similar to the keyboard swipe gesture. Alt + left/right bracket : Move the active window to the left or right half of the screen.

: Move the active window to the left or right half of the screen. Alt + =/- : Maximize or minimize the current window.

Manage your Chromebook

There are a few keyboard shortcuts that help you manage the general functions of your device that many may find useful.

Search/Launcher + Alt : Turn caps lock on or off.

: Turn caps lock on or off. Search/Launcher + Alt : Lock your Chromebook.

: Lock your Chromebook. Ctrl + Alt + / : View a list of all keyboard shortcuts.

: View a list of all keyboard shortcuts. Shift + Alt + M : Launch the Files app.

: Launch the Files app. Shift + Alt + N : View your notifications.

: View your notifications. Ctrl + Alt + Shift + Reload (shaped like an arrow in a circle): Spin the contents of your screen 360 degrees, also known as doing a barrel roll.

Manage desks

Desks are a useful productivity feature in ChromeOS that allows you to have different virtual desktops containing different windows. This helps you stay organized by keeping applications for different tasks you're doing in separate desks.

Shift + Search/Launcher + = : Create a new desk.

: Create a new desk. Search/Launcher + left/right bracket : Swap between the desk to the left or right.

: Swap between the desk to the left or right. Shift + Search/Launcher + left/right bracket : Move the current window to the desk to the left or right.

Text Editing

In addition to the shortcuts previously discussed that help you navigate and record your device, there are keyboard shortcuts to help you edit text.

Shift + Ctrl + left/right arrow : Select the previous or next word from your cursor.

: Select the previous or next word from your cursor. Search/Launcher + Shift + left/right arrow : Select the text from your cursor to the beginning or end of the line you're currently on.

: Select the text from your cursor to the beginning or end of the line you're currently on. Ctrl + left/right arrow : Move to the previous or next word from your cursor.

: Move to the previous or next word from your cursor. Search/Launcher + left/right arrow : Move to the beginning or end of the line you're currently on.

: Move to the beginning or end of the line you're currently on. Search/Launcher + V : Open the clipboard menu.

: Open the clipboard menu. Alt + Backspace : Delete the next letter, which is equivalent to the delete key on other PCs.

: Delete the next letter, which is equivalent to the delete key on other PCs. Search/Launcher + Shift + Space : Insert an emoji into your text.

Who needs a mouse anyway?

There are many helpful keyboard shortcuts to help you be productive on Chromebooks. You can do most things, from creating a new tab to highlighting text without touching the mouse. If you want to continue doing things on your Chromebook the unconventional way, use the Smart Lock feature to unlock your Chromebook without typing a password or PIN.