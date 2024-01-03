Chromebooks are great devices for most people. They're affordable and powerful enough to accomplish most tasks. All Chromebooks, including those for the more budget-conscious, are designed to be secure. They sandbox each tab and app so that it can't access the rest of your device.

Even with these safeguards, your browsing traffic isn't secure from prying eyes. That's where a VPN comes in. It shields your data from outside influences. Chromebooks come with a few ways to install a VPN, and this guide discusses how to use them.

What is a VPN?

A virtual private network, or VPN, is a service that stops others from seeing what your device's internet protocol (IP) address is accessing. A VPN hides your IP address and encrypts your data through a tunnel so that it's inaccessible to others. This process shields your data from other parties, including bad actors and your internet provider, so your browsing should be safe.

A VPN routes your data through a service in another location, whether in the US or another part of the world. Your traffic appears as if it's coming from somewhere else. There are numerous VPN offerings, whether you want to use a free one or pay for one that is of higher quality.

Source: Pixabay

VPNs can hide your browsing traffic and access information from other locations. VPNs can help access this data, whether you're trying to find data censored by your government or access shows and movies that aren't available in your country. Some VPNs allow you to select the server location your web traffic is coming from, so you can access data from whichever country you please.

How to install a VPN on a Chromebook

There are two main ways to install a VPN on a Chromebook. You can use a Chrome browser VPN extension or an Android app.

Using a Chrome browser VPN extension

The Google Chrome browser has extensions that improve the browser or add services to it to help you accomplish tasks. Numerous VPN extensions can make your browsing on Chrome more secure.

Go to the Chrome Web Store. Search for the VPN service you want to add. Select the Add to Chrome button for the extension you want to add. Wait for the extension to install, activate it, and sign in or sign up for the service. Turn on the VPN.

Your VPN is now set up and activated. This method only works for traffic in your browser and does not hide the browsing data from your apps. Download an Android VPN app to hide this data.

Using an Android VPN app

You can install an Android app from the Google Play Store on your Chromebook in addition to adding a Chrome browser extension. The steps are similar to installing a Chrome browser extension, except they use the Google Play Store.

Open the Google Play Store on your Chromebook. Search for the VPN service you want to install on your device. Go to the app listing and click the Install button. Open the app after it is installed, and sign up or sign in to the service. Activate the VPN service.

This VPN service hides your browsing traffic from your browser and apps on your device.

Using a Built-in VPN

Chromebooks have support for built-in VPNs that can be added manually.

Tap the time in the lower-right corner of the screen. Select the VPN option. Click + next to Built-in VPN. Fill out the required information and select Connect.

Browse more privately

We all like to stay as private as possible in the digital world. A VPN is a great way to do that. Chromebooks have various ways to connect to a VPN. Using any of them ensures you'll have a more private browsing experience. Make and host your own VPN if you want more control over your web browsing data.