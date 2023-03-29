Whether looking up an instruction manual or editing a picture from a weekend out, we deal with many files every day. Even though we use files often, we might accidentally delete them or later realize we need them. They should be easy to find and restore on a phone. On a computer, such as a Chromebook, it might be harder to find and restore them. Whether you have a premium Chromebook or a budget-friendly device, you can recover your deleted files.

Deleted files eventually disappear on ChromeOS

Before you delete files from your hard drive, make sure you don't need them again. Deleted files are stored in your Chromebook's recycle bin, called the Trash folder. Even though they are stored in the Trash, they only stay there for 30 days before they are permanently deleted.

Chromebooks do this, so you have time to change your mind without using too much of your device's storage. Think hard if you need a file before you delete it. It's also a good idea to back up your Chromebook so that you have another copy of your files in case you need them after they're deleted. If you delete a file and need it back before the Trash window is up, follow the steps below.

How to find files you've deleted on a Chromebook

To restore your deleted files, you'll first need to locate them.

Open the Files app on your Chromebook. You can do this by tapping the icon on your Shelf. You can also click the Search button and search for Files. On the left side, tap the Trash option. You'll see all the files you deleted in the past 30 days.

How to restore a deleted file on your Chromebook

If you deleted a file by accident or deleted a file that you need back, Chromebooks allow you to restore it. To restore it, you must do so within 30 days of deleting it, or it will be gone forever.

Launch the Files app on your Chromebook. Tap the Trash folder on the left side. Right click the name of the file you'd like to restore. Tap the Restore from trash option in the drop-down menu. Alternatively, press Alt + Backspace simultaneously when a file is selected to restore it.

You have now restored your file. The file returns to the original folder it was in before it was deleted. For instance, if you delete a file from your Downloads folder, it goes back to the Downloads folder when you restore it.

How to restore deleted Google Drive files on a Chromebook

Many people use Google Drive on their Chromebooks as it allows them to access their files from any device. You'll see a Google Drive section in the Files app if you activated the feature, and you can add and delete files as if they were in a local folder on your Chromebook.

Files deleted from Google Drive do not end up in the Trash like files from your local folders. Go to the Google Drive website to find and recover files deleted from Google Drive.

Open the Google Chrome browser on your Chromebook. Navigate to the Google Drive website. Tap Trash on the left. You'll find your deleted files. Find the file you'd like to restore and tap the three dots in the upper-right corner of it. Select Restore from the list of options. Your file goes back to the Google Drive folder you deleted it from and is accessible again on your Chromebook.

How to restore Linux files on a Chromebook

Chromebooks can use the Linux operating system alongside ChromeOS, which increases their capabilities. It adds a layer of complexity, so restoring files for Linux is a bit more complicated.

Restoring data from a previous backup leads to data loss since all current Linux data is deleted. Make sure you have all the files you need before you do this.

Go to the Settings app on your Chromebook. Tap Advanced, then select Developers on the left. Select Linux. Select Backup and Restore. To restore from a previous backup, tap Restore, then tap Restore again. Select the backup you'd like to restore within the My Files section and tap Open. You'll see a progress bar in the lower-right corner showing you the progress of your backup restoration.

Files are an important piece of our digital life, so the ability to get them back if you accidentally delete them or change your mind is important. Chromebooks make this easy no matter where you're deleting files from. To further mitigate the loss of your data, regularly back up your Google account data.