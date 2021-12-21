Your Chromebook may have a very interesting name and story tied to it

Whether we're talking about Android desserts or Pixel fish, product code names are often the first way we're introduced to some of our favorite things. That's just as true with Chromebooks, and every new model's assigned some internal labels by the company building it, covering everything from baseboards and overlays, to full device models. Giving each one of these layers a unique code name helps developers keep track of things and — as we're seeing from the wild assortment being used here — have a little fun while doing so.

Because so much Chrome OS development is done out in the open, all you need to do is examine the source code to find the full list of Chromebook code names used so far. There's also a more user-friendly version for viewing code names if you don't want to dig through all that.

A little earlier this month, we spotted a new code name based on a beloved RPG and got to thinking about how many other references to games and media developers have made over the years. As it turns out, there are quite a few:

Skyrim

A new Chromebook is on the horizon named Skyrim, a clear homage to the classic RPG, Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. It’s a popular game that refuses to die and continues to be re-released every few years as we’ve gotten the Special Edition, VR Edition, Switch Edition, Anniversary Edition, etc.

Nintendo

Google itself loves to name its Chromebooks after Nintendo icons. That started back with the original CR-48, dubbed Mario. We've also seen Peach from a non-Google Chromebook. Over the years, we've been graced with the presence of Atlas from Starlink (Pixelbook Go) and Samus from Metroid (Chromebook Pixel).

Do you fancy Star Fox? You may be blasting your way through space already with Chromebooks using code names Falco, McCloud, Peppy, or Slippy.

How about Donkey Kong? We've got animal buddies Expresso, Enguarde, Rambi, Squawks, and Winky. Kirby's here with nemesis [King] Dedede. For Zelda, the main character Link himself makes an appearance. Going way back, we've got Pit from Kid Icarus showing up. Even Banjo[-Kazooie] will forever live as a Chrome device.

Pokémon

As spotted by Chrome Unboxed, Dragonite and its evolution Dragonair appear as Chromebook models based on the Hatch board. Having game-related names seems very fitting since these are due to get Steam support.

A few other Pokémon references make an appearance, like Masterball, Moonball, and Magnemite. Masterball and Moonball are two types of balls to catch Pokemon with. Magnemite is an actual electric-type Pokémon. There's also the flying Noibat and dog-like Lillipup.

Final Fantasy

As one of the most popular JRPGs of all time, it's not surprising to see a bunch of familiar names. Banon, Celes, Cyan, Edgar, Kefka, Relm, Terra, are all characters from fan-favorite Final Fantasy VI. We also get an appearance from uber-spell Ultima, ready to wipe your whole party out. From later games we see Rikku, Tidus, Lulu, Jecht, Auron, Guado, and of course Yuna.

Valve

Borealis is our code name for official Steam support coming to Chromebooks. Presumably, that name comes from a mysterious cargo vessel used for scientific research in the Half-Life universe. This was supposed to be the center of the Half-Life 2: Episode 3 plot as leaked by the game's head writer Marc Laidlaw. In it, he talks extensively about Hyperborea which is just a cover name for Borealis. More details can also be found on Fandom's Half-Life Wiki.

The first boards built with Borealis support were called Hatch-Borealis, as previously reported by 9to5Google. Perhaps we're stretching here, but ships have hatches, right? There's also an overlay based on it called Aurora, a reference to the real-world aurora borealis.

Zork

Zork is a series of video games that started off as a text-based adventure game back in 1977. Some developers out there must really love this game because most modern AMD Chromebooks are named after various characters you encounter in it, from the main villain Morphius, to an author named Woomax, to Berknip who was deathly afraid of powered milk. Other Zork character names appearing in Chromebooks are Dirinboz, Ezkinil, and Vilboz.

Disney

ASUS seems to be a fan of Disney. In the list we see references to Mickey and Minnie, two distinct devices: Mickey is a classic Chromebook Flip while Minnie is a dongle, known as a Chromebite, that plugs straight into your TV or monitor. Both came out at around the same time in 2019.

League of Legends

Show just how big of an esports fan you are by carrying around a Chromebook featuring code names like Nautilus, Nocturne, Soraka, Poppy, Fizz, Pantheon, Nami, and Vayne.

And the rest...

While the teams building Chrome hardware sure like to stick to their franchises, we also see a few stragglers here and there. Is Leon a Resident Evil reference, left to fight on his own? We've got Skate in here, and … that's a thing. Liara has us thinking about Mass Effect. And Homestar and Strongbad remind us of a simpler time, back when Flash still existed.

At the end of the day, these names are fun momentos that Chromebook fans and developers will get a chuckle from, but little more. Consumers will probably never even hear of them, which is a shame, because most Chromebook names could stand to be a bit more creative.

Google is killing off its OnHub routers, easing the pain with Nest Wifi discounts More like OffHub, am I right?

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email