Staying on top of software updates keeps your Chromebook running efficiently and securely. Typically, you don't have to manually install updates on a Chromebook. Google ships ChromeOS updates and security patches frequently, and they typically download and install in the background. If you've noticed your laptop is running more slowly than normal, its worth a quick check to make sure your computer is up to date. If a missing update or ChromeOS Powerwash fails to help, it may be time to to upgrade to a a high-end Chromebook.

Let's look at why it's important to update your Chromebook, how to make sure your device is up-to-date, and how to initiate an update if it's available.

Keeping your Chromebook current is important for a couple of reasons. The first is to have the most recent features on your device. Each release of ChromeOS offers a variety of new features. These features take the form of visible improvements or behind-the-scenes upgrades that improve the performance of your Chromebook. Without these updates, you might miss out on a change or new feature that makes your life easier or your device faster.

In addition, keeping your device up-to-date means you'll have the newest and best protection against hackers and malware. Hackers try all kinds of tricks to access your data, whether it's through exploits to ChromeOS or encouraging you to install malware on your device. With each update, Google addresses these vulnerabilities and increases software security, so you can browse with peace of mind.

You can check for and install updates on Chromebooks through the Settings app quickly and easily. Here's what you'll do:

Open the Settings app. Click About ChromeOS on the left. Click the Check for updates button. If your device has the most recent update, it says Your Chromebook is up to date. If you don't have the most recent update, your Chromebook downloads and installs it. You'll receive an Updating your device message. When the update is ready, click the Restart button to reboot your Chromebook. After your Chromebook restarts, you can use the new features and browse safely.

Sometimes, if you have an update, your Chromebook sends you an Update available notification to let you know. This notification shows up on the shelf as an arrow with a circle around it. When expanded, the notification prompts you to restart your device to initiate the update.

When you click the notification, it brings you into the Settings app to give you more information about the update and prompts you to restart your device.

Either method updates your Chromebook, so choose the one that is easiest for you.

Updating your Chromebook regularly can improve its performance and keep it secure. The good news is that even if your Chromebook isn't receiving automatic updates, installing them yourself is straightforward. If your Chromebook doesn't function optimally despite a recent update, give the ChromeOS Diagnostics app a try to resolve any potential issues with your device.