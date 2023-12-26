ChromeOS, the Chromebook operating system, has evolved from a glorified web browser into a full-fledged, feature-rich operating system. Many Chromebooks are available, from premium Chromebooks with beautiful screens and extra features to budget Chromebooks with great features for a more affordable price. One useful feature modern Chromebooks have is the ability to access network devices such as folders and printers, which this guide details how to do.

How to access shared folders on a Chromebook

Shared folders are a great way to let family or coworkers access files at a certain location. To access these folders:

On your Chromebook, open the Settings app. Tap the time in the lower-right corner of your screen and tap the Settings gear, or tap the search/launch button on the left side of your keyboard and select or search for Settings. Select Advanced from the menu on the left. Under Advanced, choose the Files option. Tap the Network file shares option. Select the Add file share button. Enter the file share URL and other info needed to access the shared folder, like the username and password. Leave the Remember sign-in info checked if you want to remember the drive, or uncheck it if you don't want to remember it. Select the Add button when you finish typing the information. Go to the Files app. The shared folder appears on the left side of the Files app.

How to access network printers on a Chromebook

In addition to accessing network folders, Chromebooks can access the printers connected to your local network.

Launch the Settings app using one of the methods outlined above. Select Advanced on the left of the screen. Scroll down and choose Printers and Scanners from the list of options. Select Printers. The printers connected to your network appear under Other available printers. Select one to save it for easier access in the future. If you don't see your printer on the list, select Add printer manually at the bottom of the screen and enter the printer information to add it. After you save a printer, go to Printers in your settings. Your printer appears in the Your saved printers list.

Share and print with ease

Most people have files and printers they share with others on their network. Chromebooks make this easy through the Settings app by giving control over your connected network drives and printers and helping you save them for later. Now that these devices are connected to your Chromebook, you can open the files and print them for whatever you need.