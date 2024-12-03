While Google Chrome remains the de facto choice for surfing the web on Android, the browser landscape is no longer a one-horse race. After disrupting the browser space on Mac, Windows, and iOS, Arc has arrived on Android phones with a sleek interface, innovative features, and a focus on user customization. Unlike other Chrome rivals, Arc isn't your typical browser. The company reimagines how we browse the web and access our favorite sites. In this post, I pit Arc against Google Chrome and help you choose the perfect browser companion.

Chrome vs. Arc: Cross-platform availability

Let's go over cross-platform availability so that you can enjoy the same experience when browsing the web on the desktop. Although Arc is a relatively new browser, it is accessible on Windows, Mac, iPhone, and Android. Chrome is a step ahead with an offering on Linux.

I also want to point out feature parity across the platforms. For example, Arc is feature-packed on Mac and iPhone. However, its Windows and Android counterparts are still catching up. In comparison, Chrome has a consistent experience on desktops and mobiles.

Arc Search vs. Chrome: User interface

This is one of the biggest differences between Chrome and Arc. Let's start with Chrome. Like Android and other Google apps, Chrome underwent a Material You makeover. It now features rounded elements throughout the UI. The home menu includes a search bar, frequently visited sites, and a Discover menu that shows articles based on your interests. It's functional but can look busy.

My biggest complaint with Chrome for Android is usability. The essential options are at the top, such as the home menu, more options, new tab, search bar, and tab switcher menu. They are hard to reach on smartphones with a taller aspect ratio. Google offers a bottom navigation bar on the iPhone, and I don't understand why the company can't implement it on Android.

Arc Search nailed the UI. It looks modern and has all the required functions at the bottom. It doesn't look busy and gets the job done without being overwhelmed. My only problem is with the tab switcher menu. It showcases large tabs, which can be a nightmare to navigate when you have dozens of open tabs. Unlike Chrome, it lacks tab groups to organize similar tabs effectively.

Chrome vs. Arc: Customization options

Chrome offers decent customization options. You can toggle between dark and light themes, turn off the Discover menu if you don't need it, and tweak quick links. You can also tweak the toolbar shortcut and pick between a new tab, share, voice search, Google Translate, bookmarks, and listen to this page.

Arc offers several customization tweaks. You can change the default search engine, auto-open the keyboard, and tweak the app icon. You can pick from nine neatly-designed app icons for your home screen.

Chrome vs. Arc: Features

Now, let's compare Arc and Chrome based on features. Arc has a neat auto-archive add-on that allows you to archive inactive tabs after 12 hours, a day, three days, a week, or a month. It makes sure irrelevant tabs don't consume device memory in the background.

The biggest Arc feature is Arc Search. It's integrated with your default search engine and can summarize a topic based on different sources on the web. Suppose you want to search for a car model on the web. Instead of running it through Google or Bing, use Arc Search to get the required details, such as engine, specs, price range, launch date, colors, safety, variants, availability, and car pictures in an easy-to-understand format.

I tried multiple queries, and Arc Search worked as expected. Glance over the source at the bottom to learn more. I can't wait to see how Arc takes it further.

Unlike its iOS variant, Arc for Android doesn't support multi-device sync or the ability to pinch a web page to summarize it. I expect Arc to bring such valuables soon to Android via future updates.

Chrome also has a long list of features. You can simplify web pages, add a web page to the home screen, access recent tabs from Chrome on a desktop, use Chrome Password Manager, tab groups to dial down tab chaos, add widgets, and more. Unlike Arc Search, there is no Gemini-powered search to simplify search results.

Chrome vs. Arc: Privacy and security

Chrome activates standard protection by default. It shields you against sites, downloads, and extensions known to be dangerous. You can lock incognito tabs with biometrics and perform safety checks to ensure your browser has the safest settings. Arc supports private mode and blocks ads, cookie banners, and trackers by default. Both cover the basics of protecting user privacy.

Should you ditch Chrome?

The choice between Arc and Chrome depends on your browsing needs and priorities. If you value familiarity, seamless integration with Google services, and solid reliability, go with Chrome. Arc's fresh and customizable approach and its search can be compelling enough to pick it over Chrome.

However, the company needs to bridge the gap with its desktop counterparts, as it misses out on Easel, Boost gallery, Spaces, Folders, and more. Still, neither browser supports extensions. If that's on your priority list, check out the top browsers that support extensions on Android.