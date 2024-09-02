Key Takeaways Google Chrome tab group sharing has been spotted on the latest build of Chrome Canary for Android.

This will make it much easier to share multiple links to groups in professional settings.

Grouping tabs on Chrome is easy, especially with some upcoming Gemini functionality.

Google Chrome is the most popular web browser on both desktop and Android devices, and that’s for good reason. It has a ton of easy-to-use tools that make syncing your browsing history across both your laptop and smartphone easy, and although there are a ton of fantastic mobile browsers that can do that and more, Chrome has usually been first on the market on a host of features. While it’s easy to pick up on your phone whatever Chrome tabs you’ve been browsing through on your computer, tab groups are not yet able to be synced across devices. However, it’ll soon be easier to share those groups directly from Chrome for Android.

Related Chrome for Android could soon let you group a single tab Creating a starting point for a tab group will be easier that way

X user and expert debugger @Leopeva64 noticed a recent addition to a Chrome Canary for Android version that added some functionality for the oft-discussed tab group sharing. Back in August, the “Invite” button was replaced by a “Share” button in the tab group folder. After the latest update, pressing “Share” will prompt the user to enter an email address to send an invitation. While no actual invite is sent as of now, once the feature is fully ready, different users will all be able to work within the same group of tabs, and any added or removed tabs will be reflected on each device.

Grouping tabs is simple with Chrome

While it is surprising that there’s not yet automatic tab group syncing across multiple devices on a user’s account, this is a step towards that direction. Additionally, once it’s live, being able to work with a group of people on tab groups can make it much simpler to send swaths of links in work emails. Instead of sending, say, five URLs in one email on your phone, inviting people to a shared group of tabs can be much more efficient. It’s already simple to group tabs on Chrome, and this seems like a natural progression.

Way back in February, we found out that Chrome for Android would soon let you group sites into a single tab. It debuted on Chrome for desktop back in 2019, and on top of its 2024 Android release, it also expanded to iOS devices as the year carried on. Google Gemini, the AI LLM that has taken the Google landscape by storm, is getting integrated into tab grouping by suggesting related open tabs that could work better as a group. It can currently only be enabled on Chrome Canary, but we like how easy it can make managing our tabs on Chrome.