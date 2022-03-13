Whether you got someone a new Chromebook for their birthday or a holiday or replaced an outdated computer, it's never the end of the journey. Even after setting it up for the person and walking them through how to use it, there will be questions. It's difficult to figure out an issue they have or guide them through how to fix it while talking on the phone.

There is a solution. Chrome Remote Desktop is a free, web-based application that lets you give and receive virtual tech support, which makes helping your friend or relative a breeze.

How to access Chrome Remote Desktop

Chrome Remote Desktop works on all ChromeOS, Linux, macOS, and Windows devices. You need an internet connection, a Google account, and a web browser to use it.

Go to https://remotedesktop.google.com/. Click the Share my screen button. Sign in to your Google account. You're logged in to the Chrome Remote Desktop website and are ready to give or receive support.

How to receive support using Chrome Remote Desktop

Now that you're logged in, follow a few simple steps to receive support.

Select Download to download the Chrome Remote Desktop client. Click Generate Code. Copy the generated code and share it with the party giving you support. The other party enters this code on their end. After they do, you see a pop-up asking if you want to receive support. Click Share to give them access. When you're done receiving support, click Stop Sharing to exit the session.

How to provide support

If you're on the other end of this equation and need to provide support to someone, the process is simple.

Ask the person you're supporting to click the Generate Code button on their screen. Receive the generated code from the party you're providing support to. Go to the Remote devices section and enter the generated code in the Access code field. Click Connect. You can now control the computer of the party who needs support and provide the support they need. Close the tab to stop support when you finish your session.

What can Chrome Remote Desktop do?

The folks giving support can remotely control a device, and Google offers options to make the experience easier and more efficient. To access these options, click the arrow on the right side of the screen to open the menu.

Four sections of options are visible to the person giving support. Here's what each option does.

Session options

Disconnect: Ends the session.

Ends the session. Full-screen: Makes your remote session full-screen.

Makes your remote session full-screen. Send System Keys: Uses keyboard shortcuts on the remote computer.

Uses keyboard shortcuts on the remote computer. Scale to fit: Keeps the entire desktop visible.

Keeps the entire desktop visible. Resize to fit: Scales the resolution of the remote desktop to your screen.

Scales the resolution of the remote desktop to your screen. Smooth Scaling: Disable this option to improve text clarity on high-resolution screens.

Input Controls

Press Ctrl + Alt + Del: Presses the Control, Alt, and Delete keys simultaneously on the remote desktop.

Presses the Control, Alt, and Delete keys simultaneously on the remote desktop. Press PrtScr: Presses the Print Screen button on the remote desktop.

Presses the Print Screen button on the remote desktop. Configure key mappings: Changes what function happens on the remote desktop key on your keyboard. After you click the Configure key mappings button, a menu appears. To create a new key mapping, select the New mapping button. To modify any existing mappings, click them in the list.

Changes what function happens on the remote desktop key on your keyboard. After you click the button, a menu appears. To create a new key mapping, select the button. To modify any existing mappings, click them in the list. Configure keyboard shortcuts: Changes functions on the remote desktop when you click a key (or combination of keys) on your keyboard. After you click the Configure keyboard shortcuts button, a dialog box appears. To create a shortcut, click the Enable button, then click the key you want to use as a modifier. After that, use any of the shortcuts that appear in the menu.

Changes functions on the remote desktop when you click a key (or combination of keys) on your keyboard. After you click the button, a dialog box appears. To create a shortcut, click the button, then click the key you want to use as a modifier. After that, use any of the shortcuts that appear in the menu. Press and hold left shift to access options: Presses and holds the left Shift key on your keyboard to bring up Chrome Remote Desktop options.

Presses and holds the left Shift key on your keyboard to bring up Chrome Remote Desktop options. Relative mouse mode: May help with compatibility for certain applications.

Displays

This option allows you to view a specified display or to see all displays.

Support

This section has options for sending feedback, activating an overlay for bandwidth and other stats, links to additional help, and the terms and conditions.

Remote in with ease

Helping friends and family with device issues is usually a headache. Chrome Remote Desktop makes the process easy for you and the person receiving support and helps get the job done quickly. If you just got someone a new Chromebook, help them learn how to use it with these great Chromebook tips and tricks.