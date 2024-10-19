Finding extra time in a day can feel impossible. The to-do list grows, the hours shrink, and the distractions pile up. A quick task can lead to an hour lost on social media or in a YouTube rabbit hole. After some trial and error, I found the best Chrome extensions for productivity that made a difference. In this post, I share the extensions that save me time and help keep my digital life on track.

1 Todoist

Turn chaos into checkmarks

Todoist is a task management tool that helps you organize your day from your web browser. One feature I find especially useful is turning websites into tasks, shopping items, or follow-ups with a click. It helps me keep track of things I might forget. I can also prioritize my day, which saves me so much time. Real-time syncing, productivity tracking, and reminders keep me focused.

The flexible list and board views make it easy to adapt Todoist to the project I'm juggling. The free plan offers up to five projects and basic integrations. The Pro plan provides up to 300 projects and AI assistance for $6 per month (billed yearly). For teams, the monthly $9 per-user business plan supports up to 500 projects with shared templates.

2 Unhook

Declutter your YouTube experience

Unhook keeps you focused on what you want to watch by filtering out distractions on YouTube. It helps me cut down on irresistible recommendations that turn a quick break into an hour-long detour. With Unhook, I can customize what I want to see or not see, so YouTube feels more productive and less like a time sink.

I appreciate how flexible it is. You can hide the sidebar, mute shorts, and more with many customization options. Best of all, it's free and perfect for anyone tired of getting distracted by YouTube's noise.

3 Buffer

Plan and post with maximum impact