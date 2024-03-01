Summary Google is testing a feature for family members to share passwords seamlessly on Android devices.

This sharing function will only be available within Google family groups and for accounts with passwords.

Despite initial hiccups, Google is refining the feature, but there is no official launch timeline yet.

It can be frustrating to hit a wall when you need to log in to an account you share with a family member and lack the necessary credentials. If you’re in a pinch, it can become even more stressful as you wait for the person to get back to you with the password you need. As of late, Google has been making adjustments to its password manager to resolve this long-standing issue. It was recently seen testing a feature that would allow Google family members to seamlessly exchange passwords on the fly. Now, it seems that the company could be working toward introducing this feature to Android.

Android sleuth AssembleDebug of TheSpAndroid has spotted flags within Google Play Services version 24.09.12 that could bring password sharing functionality to Android devices. The feature, which was initially seen in Chrome for desktop, does not function when the flags are enabled — Google is likely still in the testing phase, and there is no timeline for when it could be rolled out. Additionally, the sharing function will only be available for accounts with passwords (not passkeys) and can only be used within Google family groups. If it does go live, you will likely see a new “Share” button while viewing or editing your credentials, suggesting that it’s possible to send your password elsewhere.

Close

Those who use Chrome Canary — the Chrome browser variant where features are tested before going live — originally started seeing the company test out password sharing back in 2023. At the time, more details on its functionality were revealed, including how it would be integrated with Google Password Manager. Those who received a password from a family member did not seem to be notified — instead, a tooltip would appear on a credentials page when new information became available to them on a specific website. Also, there did not appear to be an option to change a password via one account and ensure it was reflected on other family members’ accounts. Despite these initial hiccups, it’s safe to assume Google is still working out the kinks, and nothing will go official until the feature is refined.