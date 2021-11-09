Google's always working to improve Chrome OS, and sometimes that means bringing it features that have already hit Chrome on other platforms. One of the additions it's been working on is a centralized Sharing Hub with an easy-to-use menu for sharing content with applications and other people. Now users trying out that experimental feature can also enable a new copy-to-clipboard button.

Can’t you just copy a link with Ctrl-c or a few mouse clicks? Sure, but this is Chrome OS we're talking about, and not everyone's working with the same input methods. Given the growing popularity of convertible Chromebooks with touchscreen interfaces, this new feature spotted by About Chromebooks sounds like a welcome quality-of-life improvement.

Both the copy-to-clipboard button and the Sharing Hub are still in the experimental stage. To use them you’ll have to change a few flags in your browser’s internal settings. To enable the Sharing Hub (a prerequisite for the copy-to-clipboard button) type chrome://flags#chromeos-sharing-hub in the omnibar, then select “Enabled” from the dropdown menu on the right.

Once that’s set up, type in chrome://flags#enable-sharesheet-copy-to-clipboard and again select “Enabled” on the right. After you've made all the changes, restart your browser to check out what you've just switched on. The Sharing Hub is accessible by clicking the share icon at the right of the omnibar, and this new button make it a breeze to copy the URL of the page you're currently viewing to your device's clipboard for easy sharing.

Remember, this feature is still experimental, so give it a try if you're curious but don't be surprised if you run into a little unexpected behavior. Hopefully we'll be seeing the final Sharing Hub roll out soon.

Some Google Pixel 6 units can apparently be unlocked with other people's fingerprints Not only is the fingerprint scanner slow, it might also be insecure

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email