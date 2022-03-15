It's been over two years since Android Police initially revealed that Steam was in the works for a Chrome OS release. In that time, we've seen incremental changes that showed again and again the feature was getting ever closer to release. You'd think an update as big as this would merit some sort of celebration, a major announcement from Google in partnership with Valve. Instead, the feature got a tossed-off remark at today's gaming-focused developer summit, officially marking the arrival of real games for Chrome OS.

At the 2022 Google for Games Developer Summit, a presenter offhandedly announced the Steam for Chrome OS alpha program, declaring it as having just launched. That said, it doesn't seem like it's actually available on the web just yet. As a tweet from Ron Amadeo pointed out, Google has pointed users to the Chromebook community forums to learn more, though it has yet to be updated with information on installing.

That said, we do know what devices it'll be running on when it's officially accessible later today. A list of supported models made the rounds last month, along with some more generic requirements. You'll need an 11th-gen Intel Core i5 or i7 processor and 8GB of RAM to run Steam, which pushes most budget laptops out of the conversation entirely.

As with any program this early in testing, expect a ton of bugs whenever Steam for Chrome OS does go live for users. You'll have to be running on either Chrome OS Dev or Canary builds and have the Borealis flag enabled for your machine. We'll have more information on how to get Steam up and running on your machine later today, once Google officially announces details on its forums.

Samsung's One UI 4.1 update is coming to Galaxy S, Fold and A-series devices Google Duo Live Sharing, Grammarly integration in Samsung Keyboard, and more

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email