It can be hard to find things in the Chrome OS settings, which is odd given how sparse it is compared to more established operating systems. Should you need to tinker with the audio settings on your Chromebook today, you might be disappointed to find there's no dedicated settings page. In the near future, those settings could get their own space, according to a change in the Chromium open source project, reported by Chrome Story.

The Chromium project allows us to peek at the development of upcoming Chrome OS features. It's usually a reliable way to catch a glimpse of the future, but it's not a sure thing. Some features end up scaled back, delayed, or canceled entirely before they arrive in even the developer channel. However, a dedicated section of the settings for audio seems like an easy win.

The drawback of the Chrome Gerrit is that there's very little information about the content of that new settings page. It could include new features, or it might be the same list of items currently accessible in the quick settings panel (see above). However, the audio settings will at least have room to grow going forward. You can look forward to this change trickling down to the dev, beta, and stable channels (probably) in the coming months.

