After months of waiting, we saw the quick view calendar (a calendar built into Chrome OS’s taskbar) arrive on Chrome OS 97, albeit as an experimental feature. Enabling it and clicking your Chromebook’s date (bottom right corner) brought up the calendar for that month. However, the feature seemed disconnected from Google Calendar, with the two unable to sync event data. The Chrome OS team is now ready to make the quick view calendar even more helpful by integrating it with Google Calendar events, as seen in the latest Chrome OS 99 Dev channel.

Via: About Chromebooks

The folks at About Chromebooks discovered the change as part of the Chrome OS 99.0.4815.0 Dev channel release. The improvement allows the quick view calendar to show the number of events you have in a day when you hover over dates and display the event titles when you click. You can try out the calendar quick view widget on the Stable channel as long as your Chromebook is updated to at least Chrome OS 97 — head over to Chrome's URL bar and pasting the following flag chrome://flags#calendar-view and enabling it. Next, you’ll need to restart your device and then click on the date in your tray to activate the feature.

Once done, you’ll get access to the basic calendar, which blends seamlessly with the rest of the UI, even supporting dark mode. The feature will bring up an overview of the current date and month, as well as allow you to navigate previous and upcoming months and return to the present by clicking Today. However, you won’t be able to see your Google Calendar events or bring up their titles just yet, as the latest addition isn’t on the Stable channel. To try out the full integration right now, you’d have to update to the latest Dev channel version of Chrome OS. Be warned that this may be relatively unstable, so do this at your own risk.

As of now, that’s all the added functionality, but there’s still time for Google to improve the quick view calendar’s integration with Google Calendar. Who knows, we might see additional event details and even the ability to modify events directly from the Chrome OS system tray.

