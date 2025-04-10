Summary With Chrome 135 on Android, the gesture bar now floats over content instead of blocking it with a solid chunk.

Content now stretches to the screen’s edge, right under the navigation bar for that extra immersive feel.

Even if you’ve updated Chrome 135, the edge-to-edge look is a server-side update and might roll in anytime this week if you haven't seen it yet.

For a long time, Android apps could go full screen right up under the status and navigation bars, but most just didn’t bother. Even though the option was there, a lot of developers stuck with the old-school layout. With the release of Android 15, Google is now making edge-to-edge the new standard. Some were already ahead of the game, but Google Chrome is just now catching up. With its latest update, the browser finally goes fully edge-to-edge, giving more users a clean, immersive look.