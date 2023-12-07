Summary Chrome's upcoming new feature, called Cards, will provide easy access to browsing history from synced devices on the New Tab Page.

With this new feature, users can quickly reopen tabs from other devices by selecting them consecutively on the NTP.

The option to enable this feature will likely be found in the Customize Chrome panel, specifically in the Customize Chrome panel.

Chrome may just be a vehicle to help Google Search’s accessibility, but cyclic updates and new feature additions have cemented its place as one of the best browsers on Android. The desktop version of the browser gets its fair share of updates as well, and a lot of them are visible on the New Tab Page (NTP). The latest change may still be in development, but it has the potential to greatly simplify access to the browsing history of other devices connected to your Google Account.

In the rare instance that a browser crashes, your browsing history comes in clutch to help restore the tabs which were closed accidentally. However, that’s only the case on the device where the browser tabs crashed. Chrome sync ensures browsing history and other information like password autofill and other information syncs effortlessly across devices linked to your Google account.

So, if you were working on your foldable phone, and want to get back in the groove on your desktop without missing a beat, you would ideally use your synced browsing history and reopen the same tabs. Unfortunately, that option is buried on Chrome for desktop, under the three-dot overflow menu → History → select device → Recent tabs. You need to revisit this menu once for every tab you are reopening because it closes automatically once you make a selection. Moreover, it only displays a limited number of tabs, making it even harder to resume a multi-tab browsing session.

Source: @Leopeva64/X

This behavior needs to change, and thankfully, reputable Chrome feature spotter and Android police reader @Leopeva64 on X (formerly Twitter) has spotted an important change in this direction. According to a screenshot shared on Twitter, Google is developing a new UI element, called Cards, for the New Tab Page. One of these cards will provide ready access to browsing history from synced devices right on the NTP.

With such prominent placement for browsing history from synced devices, you can just open new tabs consecutively and just select the tab you want to reopen. You can repeat this operation many times over until you restore all the tabs you had opened on the other device.

According to Leopeva, the option to enable this card for Chrome should find a place as a checkbox in the Customize Chrome panel under Cards → Tabs from other devices. The new settings for NTP Cards are visible only in Chrome Canary, which is two versions behind the stable version of the browser. It can be enabled using the Chrome Flags menu right now, but we hope this change makes it to a stable release in due course.