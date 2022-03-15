The most popular browser on the planet keeps getting better with each update. A few months back, Google started testing a new, less intrusive download UI that sat within the top bar instead of eating up precious screen space at the bottom. The interface was a little basic-looking at the time but has seen multiple improvements ever since, with the latest now making it more informative than before.

Redditor u/Leopeva64-2 just spotted that the new download UI in the latest Chrome Canary build now displays individual progress bars for each download, much like Edge. This is a departure from the loading rings on the bottom download bar and could suggest Google is finally settling on an interface it likes. Previously, a loading circle around the download icon in Chrome’s toolbar was the primary indicator of progress.

We say that the UI seems nearly complete because it looks to have imported just about every feature from the old download bar UI. Right-clicking on an item within the bubble now even opens a context menu to manage downloaded files — something that was previously missing.

With all the seemingly essential bits now covered, we may hope to soon see the new look spread beyond Canary.

