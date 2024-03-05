Do you often use YouTube for educational, research, or business purposes? You may find several videos where you want to grab a frame to refer to later. You can always use Windows or Mac's screenshot tool, but Google has another trick up its sleeve to grab high-quality video still in no time.

In August 2023, Google released an option to copy and save a clean frame from any YouTube or Google Photos video on the web. The feature is available on all Chromium browsers. It should work with Microsoft Edge, Opera, Vivaldi, Brave, and other desktop browsers using Google's open source web rendering engine.

The example below focuses on Google Chrome, which is available on Windows, Mac, and top Chromebooks .

Use the Save Video Frame feature on Chrome

Whether you are a student, professional, or general user, Google Chrome's Save Video Frame feature can come in handy in several situations. Let's check it in action.

Before we start, update Google Chrome to the latest version. The feature is available on Chrome v121 or higher. The company frequently releases new features and bug fixes for a smooth web-browsing setup. You can check our dedicated post to learn new features in every Google Chrome version.

Launch Google Chrome and click the three-dot menu at the top. Open Settings. Select About Chrome from the sidebar and download the latest update. Reboot Google Chrome to install the newest version.

Google Chrome's Save Video Frame feature should be available now. You can now use it on YouTube, Google Photos, and any service that uses YouTube video player.

Save a video still from YouTube

You can either copy a video still or save it to your device storage using the steps below.

Launch Google Chrome and go to YouTube. Play any video. Pause a video where you want to extract a frame. Right-click on a video to check the YouTube content menu. On a Mac, use a two-finger click on the trackpad. Right-click again and check Chrome's floating menu. Select Save Video Frame As. You can also copy a video frame from the same menu and paste it into a document, email, or conversation. Rename the video frame, pick a relevant location on your Mac or desktop, and tap Save.

Your saved video stills are ready for sharing. These stills don't include YouTube playback controls.

Save a video still from Google Photos

You can grab video stills from the Google Photos web version. If you have several vacation, party, and other videos on Google's cloud platform, use the steps below to grab some of the best frames from them.

Open Google Chrome and navigate to Google Photos. Find a relevant video. You can also select Explore from the sidebar and find Videos under the categories menu. Check all your uploaded videos on Google Photos. Select a relevant video. You can tweak the video resolution from the settings gear in the lower-right corner. Pause a video and right-click on it. Right-click again to check Chrome's context menu. Copy a video frame and paste it into a relevant program or conversation. Click Save Video Frame As to download it to your device.

You can export as many stills as you want and create a gallery of your favorite moments.

Save Video Frame function on Chrome: Our observations

Keep the following points in mind before you use Google Chrome's Save Video Frame feature:

The Save Video Frame feature works on YouTube and Google Photos. We tried it on TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, Netflix, and other video-streaming websites and didn't see the same option. Google hasn't shared any information about support for other apps and services.

If you want the best quality image from a video, level up the resolution before using the Save Video Frame option. For example, when we exported a frame from a 480p video, the app saved an image at 300 KB. When we dialed up the resolution to 4K (or the maximum video resolution available) and exported it again, the final image size came to around 2.8 MB.

The feature worked as expected on Microsoft Edge and Vivaldi in our testing. The steps remain the same as above. The same is unavailable on Safari (since it isn't Chromium-based).

The Save Video Frame feature isn't available on Chrome's mobile and tablet apps.

Capture high-resolution video stills

The next time you come across an informative still in a YouTube video, use Chrome's built-in tool instead of your preferred extension or the default system-level screenshot tool. Apart from these add-ons, the Chrome browser has useful tools to elevate your browsing experience. Check our guide for the top tips and tricks for the most popular desktop browser.