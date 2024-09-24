Key Takeaways A new search menu was spotted in tab switcher in Chrome Canary.

The search bar is available in Chrome Canary for Android, making it easier to find a tab that you're looking for.

You can download Chrome Canary on Google Play to see and experiement with the latest features and updates.

Google Chrome is one of the best web browsers that you can download and use on desktop or mobile. Not only does it bring a smooth browsing experience, but it also packs tons of features that make navigating the internet that much easier. And for those that want to be on the bleeding edge when it comes to features and changes, Chrome Canary is going to be a great way to explore upcoming updates that have yet to hit the public build.

Just recently, we reported on the new toast messages, and now it looks like a new change has popped up in Chrome Canary, giving users the ability to search through pages that are tucked away in the tab switcher. This is convenient considering that you can have plenty of tabs open at once, which could make it harder to find exactly what you're looking for.

Added convenience for tab switcher on Chrome

Now, as you can see from the tweet above from Leopeva64 on X, there's a new search box that is available in Chrome Canary for Android that will allow users to find exactly what they are looking for. This new search box appears in the tab switcher, which is great if you have a lot of tabs open at once.

Leopeva64 shares that when searching through tabs, an indicator will appear when the subject you are searching for is available in an open tab. For the most part, this looks extremely convenient and can be a game changer for those on smaller devices where screen real estate is limited.

Of course, this feature isn't quite live yet for Chrome for Android, but you can check it out if you download the Canary build which is available on the Google Play Store. It's important to note that while Canary may be usable, it's not the most stable version of Chrome. So, you might run into issues here and there. But that's to be expected.