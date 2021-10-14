Sometimes, websites just don’t scale well on mobile screens, and for those of us with less-than-average vision, this means squinting and relying on accessibility services like Force enable zoom. On desktop, there’s a more elegant solution that scales the whole website to make it appear bigger, and judging by a recent update to Chrome Canary 97, this feature is making its way into the mobile version of the browser.

The new option was discovered by Redditor Leopeva64-2, and it’s currently hidden behind a flag: chrome:flags#enable-accessibility-page-zoom. Once enabled, the option adds a Zoom section to the site menu to the left of a URL, either depicted by a lock icon or an arrow pointing downward. In it, you can enable different zoom levels, allowing you to fit content more comfortably for your eyes on a per-page basis.

Image Gallery (3 Images)
chrome canary 97 accessibility page zoom 1
Expand
chrome canary 97 accessibility page zoom 2
Expand
chrome 97 accessibility
Expand

A similar option already exists under Settings -> Accessibility, but it only allows you to change text scaling globally, so it’s active for all websites you visit, making it a lot less flexible than the new solution. In the same settings menu, you can also tick a Force enable zoom box that allows you to zoom on any website, but that only helps when you want to enlarge a specific part of a site.

With the feature only being available in Chrome Canary version 97, it will likely take quite a while until it goes stable, and it’s entirely possible that Google will keep it hidden behind a flag for a longer time. We’ll be sure to update you once you’re able to enable this in the stable version of Chrome.

Chrome Canary (Unstable) Developer: Google LLC
Price: Free
4.2
Download
Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro tipped to get four major OS updates, five years of security patches

The first Android phones with an acceptably long lifespan

Read Next
Related Topics
About The Author
Manuel Vonau (1460 Articles Published)

Manuel is a tech enthusiast and Android fan based in Berlin. When he's not writing articles for Android Police, he's probably out and about as a videographer.

More From Manuel Vonau