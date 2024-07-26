Summary Chrome is testing a new Compact Mode feature in its Canary version to shrink bars and menus for more screen space.

The Compact Mode toggle enables users to easily shrink the title bar, tab strip, and bookmarks bar for additional webpage content.

While still a prototype, the feature may also extend to context menus and pop-ups in the future for improved space perception.

Google Chrome has reliably served billions of users as one of the most popular web browsers on Android, and it makes efficient use of the screen real estate by hiding unnecessary menus out of sight once you start scrolling on Android. On desktop, you even get a dedicated full-screen mode. However, we’ve recently seen dialog boxes take up more space as they get more descriptive, and Chrome even has some full-screen alerts in the works. Perhaps to counteract this, the developers at Google are parallelly testing a new Compact mode in Chrome Canary for desktop.

Chrome’s content menus and on-screen pop-ups for items like suspicious downloads have become progressively larger in the last few months, especially since several major design changes were released a few months ago, and rounded corners everywhere keeping in sync with Material Design guidelines certainly don’t help matters. However, every pixel saved frees up room for webp[age content. Chrome is already personalizable on desktop with options to hide the bookmarks bar, but our reader and browser sleuth @Leopeva64 on X recently shared information about new experimental settings in Chrome Canary focused on pixel-pinching.

chrome://flags/# compact-mode

Specifically, the researcher spotted flags pertaining to a new Compact Mode in Canary. When the flag is toggled on, users can right click on the Chrome window title bar and select Enable Compact Mode from the context menu to shrink everything above the webpage display area by a little bit. The flag description clarifies this is a prototype feature and users will see the change on Mac, Windows, Linux, ChromeOS, and Lacros.

Compact Mode extends to context menus

Although shrinking the title bar, tab bar, and bookmarks bar frees up enough room for around one additional line of text, the intended effect is comparable to using a disappearing status bar in Windows 11, so you don’t clutter up the bottom of the screen with icons. However, Leopeva recently added that Googlers are publicly commenting in this feature’s Chromium Gerrit about shrinking the context menus too.

That would include overflow menus, pop-ups that appear when you hover or click icons, and several other sub-menus in Chrome. Making them smaller might improve the perception of space perceptibly, but there’s no telling when we might get to play around with something like this given its explicitly declared ‘Prototype’ status. Moreover, since these changes are relegated to Chrome’s Canary channel, Google may choose to abandon development at any time. However, it might be a blessing for touchscreen Chromebooks and other devices where screen space is of the essence.