With as much web browsing as we do on our phones, Google Chrome tabs can accumulate pretty quickly, and a common way for a lot of people to deal with them is to just take it things to the extreme and kill them all at once. As cathartic as that might feel, sometimes you might have some important stuff in there that you don't want to lose. To help you avoid doing anything rash,Google is adding a new confirmation dialog when closing all tabs.

Chrome 100, currently available in the Canary channel, adds a flag that brings up a confirmation dialog when you try and close all your tabs at once, as reported by Techdows (via XDA). If you're using the Canary channel right now, just head over to chrome://flags and look for "Close all tabs modal dialog," then enable it.

Image Gallery (2 Images) Expand Expand

Close

In retrospect, it's a little surprising that Chrome didn't have this kind of confirmation already, and so it was entirely possible that someone might close important stuff accidentally while doing a cleanup. I'm a little ashamed to admit it, but that definitely has happened to me at least once.

If you want to check it out, download the latest Chrome Canary version and turn on the flag.

Android 13: Everything we know about Google’s next-gen operating system Looking forward to some much-needed refinements

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email