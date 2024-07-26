Summary Users of Google Chrome can access early features by switching to beta or developer builds like Canary.

The latest Chrome Canary update introduces flags for freezing CPU-intensive background tabs, enhancing the Energy Saver mode for better browsing efficiency.

If this change ever makes it to a public Chrome build, there's a chance that even more granular settings will come to Energy Saving mode.

Google Chrome is one of the most popular web browsers on the planet, serving billions of people, on all kinds of different devices. While it was truly something special when it was first released, over time, lots of competitors have managed to catch up to Google with powerful and elegant browsers of their own. Of course, Google understands its position, which is why we see so many updates made to Chrome throughout the year. Although these updates are nice, they may not all bring the exciting new features that we're always looking for. Despite this, Google is always making changes and finding ways to further improve the Chrome experience. If you're like most, chances are, you're just using the public release version of Chrome, which means, you're only seeing updates when they have cleared extensive testing.

Now, there's nothing wrong with this, but if you're a little more adventurous, you can always change to the beta, giving you early access to new features. Then there's the developer build, and beyond that, well, you get the most unstable experience with Canary. Canary is where you'll be able to see the most exciting updates come to life, at the earliest speeds possible. With that said, Leopeva64 on X has once again found some interesting tidbits in the latest Canary build of Chrome, which could give users the chance to really fine tune their browsing experience when Chrome's Energy Saver mode is on.

Better energy efficiency could be on the horizon

Leopeva64 shared that there are some new flags in the latest update that will allow users to "freeze CPU intensive background tabs" when Energy Saver mode is engaged. There's now also an accompanying flag as well that will allow those that are curious to test out the first flag's behavior, forcing the tabs to behave like they are all CPU intensive. This is all quite exciting, all the more so if you're someone that's constantly using their device just on battery alone.

With that said, you can always give this a try on your own if you want. You just need to download the Canary build of Chrome for your device. It is available for Android and computers too. Just understand that this isn't going to be the smoothest experience and there could be issues. But there are lots of new features that you'll also get to experience, like the new Energy Saver mode, Compact Mode setting, and lots more.