Key Takeaways Chrome Canary now has animated toast notifications.

The notifications make it easier to understand when actions are performed.

It's unclear when this feature will arrive in the standard version of Chrome.

Google Chrome is one of the most popular web browsers on the market and for a lot of good reasons. The brand has done a great job of keeping it ahead of competitors, introducing new features that really help to push the web browsing experience forward. Most recently, the brand introduced the ability to sync tab groups from Android to desktop, and there's always something new brewing if you're willing to check out the Canary build of the app.

With that said, Leopeva64 on X (formerly Twitter) reported on toast notifications appearing in Chrome Canary back in August. The feature has now appeared in the latest Canary build, giving those curious a chance to try it out. Or if you're not as adventurous, you can always check out the new changes through a number of GIFs posted by Leopeva64, showing off the new animated toast notifications.

Clean visual notifications are coming

For the most part, they're pretty much what you'd expect from Google, with the animations looking simple and clean. The real benefit here is that sometime in the future when this is introduced to the standard version of Chrome, users will get nice and subtle visualization of some of the actions being performed within the browser.

This is important because it will give users a better idea of when commands are processed by the browser. So, rather than being in the dark when you copy an image, you'll now get visual confirmation showing what action you've performed. The only downside here is not knowing when this feature will arrive in the standard version of the app. But if you want to check out the code for this new addition, you can do so right now.

Now, if you're unfamiliar with Chrome Canary, it's a nightly build of the browser that gives users and developers access to the latest changes and features. This is great if you're someone that likes to tinker with new things, and even better if you're a developer that's trying to optimize their project for an upcoming update to Chrome.

You can download Chrome Canary directly from Google, but just be warned that it's not the most stable version of the app. Of course, since it is a different version, you can always run standard Chrome alongside it, just in case you need to really get some work done and just want to surf the web with the standard experience. You can download it for desktop or run it on mobile as well.