Summary Google Chrome's popularity is due to its simplistic design and ease of use, including the ability to access your reading list and browser history with just a single click using the Side Panel feature.

Side Panels have evolved since their introduction in August 2022, now providing quick access to reading lists, bookmarks, Search journeys, history, and Google Search.

Google is currently working on Chrome v120, which will allow users to pin multiple Side Panels to the toolbar for even easier access, although the option is currently available only in Chrome Canary.

Google Chrome has been the best web browser on Android and other operating systems for several years now, and its popularity boils down to the simplistic design and exceptional ease of use. Take, for instance, the perennial need to access your reading list or browser history (for whatever reason) with just a single click. The Side Panel in Chrome for desktop makes it possible. A recent update suggests Google could eventually allow pinning the Side Panel tabs you frequent in the toolbar atop the browser window.

Side Panels are a relatively new feature on Chrome — development began sometime around March 2022, and they made it to users worldwide in August with Chrome 116. As the name suggests, the Side Panel appears on the right-hand side of your browser window if you click the button for it just beside your profile icon in line with the Chrome address bar (also called the omnibox). The Side Panel provides quick access to your reading list, bookmarks, and Search journeys which allow you to retrace your steps. Since then, Side Panels have come a long way, now giving you ready access to even more browser functions like history and Google Search.

You can pin and unpin Side Panels beside Chrome’s omnibox

Google is currently working on Chrome v120 in the Canary channel, where we get a sneak peek at most of the features destined for a stable release soon. Reputable chrome feature spotter @Leopeva64 on X (formerly Twitter) recently noticed that Chrome 120 allows you to pin multiple Side Panels to the toolbar which houses the omnibox. Icons for pinned panels show up in a row, adjacent to your profile icon. Like many other Chrome features, the core idea behind this move seems to be ease of access, leaving the panels your frequent just a click away.

Chrome even allows pinning all your Side Panels at once

Leopeva notes you can pin all the panels we mentioned earlier, but Google could also allow appending the Performance panel sometime soon. It doesn’t allow unpinning panels by right-clicking them like you can on Microsoft Edge, but Google could enable this as well. Interestingly, the company doesn’t allow pinning the Customize Chrome page, even though it appears as a panel as well. So, you can only access it through the old ways, like on Chrome’s new tab page. We believe Google considers the customization panel a part of the settings UI, even if it visually resembles a Side Panel when active.

There’s a chance Google will change the size of the pinned panel buttons to make them larger click or touch targets, but we will have to wait for a future update to see that change materialize. Even the option to pin Side Panels is locked behind flags on Chrome Canary 120. When it goes live, using these panels will become much more convenient.