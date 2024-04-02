Google Chrome is a user-friendly web browser, but sometimes, your favorite websites may get blocked or stop working without explanation. Internet cookies can get corrupted, causing a website to have issues. When site permissions don't run properly, it creates problems or blocks you from viewing websites. This can happen on any Android smartphone, iOS device, or desktop computer. When corrupt cookies or site permissions block you from accessing a website on Google Chrome, there's a simple solution to fix the problem.

Unblocking a website on the desktop version of Chrome

If you use Google Chrome on a desktop computer, you have several methods for unblocking a website. You could go into the settings and approve permissions individually or manually delete internet cookies. But there's a more straightforward method. To simplify things, delete all locally stored on-device data for that website. This returns the website to its original state, just as it was the first time you visited it. Going this route removes all guesswork, unblocking a website with minimal effort.

To clear the data and unblock a website in Chrome for desktop, do the following:

Open the Google Chrome web browser on your desktop computer. Click the three-dot menu in the upper-right corner. Go to Settings. Click the Privacy and security tab on the left. Select the Site settings option. Go to the View permissions and data stored across sites section. Alternatively, check the Recent activity section if you just visited the website you want to unblock. Locate the website you want to unblock on the All sites page. You can also click the Search text box in the upper-right corner and search for the website. Click the trash bin icon on the right. Click the Delete button. This option deletes all on-device cookies, data, and permissions for that website, allowing you to start fresh. You now have access to the website the next time you visit it.

If you are at the website you want to unblock, click the View site information icon on the left side of the URL on the address bar, then select Site settings.

Unblocking a website on the mobile version of Chrome

The Google Chrome mobile app works similarly to its desktop version when unblocking a website. You don't need to mess with site permissions or cookies, nor do you need to approve any denied permissions individually. Clearing the on-device data in one go makes it easy to unblock a website without figuring out what blocked it. Since you don't have to find out why it stopped working, you can quickly access that website again in a pinch.

To clear the data and unblock a website in Chrome for mobile, do this:

Open the Google Chrome app on your mobile device. Tap the three-dot menu in the upper-right corner. Go to Settings. Under the Advanced section, tap Site settings. Select All sites at the top of the screen. Locate the website you want to unblock. You can also select the magnifying glass icon in the upper-right corner and search for the website. Tap the trash bin icon on the right. Choose Delete & reset. This option deletes the website's on-device data and stored cookies. All permissions are reset to their default settings, giving you a fresh start. The website is accessible to you from now on.

Chrome makes unblocking any website simple

If a website you recently visited on Google Chrome is now randomly blocked or not working correctly, you can fix it with a few easy steps. Clearing the local website data resolves the issue, whether on a desktop or mobile device. Any corrupted cookies or permissions for the blocked website are reset to their original settings. After doing that, you can revisit the website and view it as you did before it stopped working. If it's blocked in the future, clear the site's data again.