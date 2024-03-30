Google Chrome is a popular web browser. It's easy to use and offers many helpful features. These include custom extensions for added functionality, securely storing passwords to your Google account, and managing multiple tabs for websites. Modern Android phones have plenty of onboard memory, so it's easy to open many tabs. This guide shows how to close Chrome tabs on your smartphone or desktop computer.

How to close Chrome tabs on the mobile app

The mobile version of the Chrome browser has more than one way to close tabs. We show you the easiest methods in the sections below.

Related How to make Google Chrome the default browser on your phone or PC Tired of trying to remember your bookmarks? Make Google Chrome your default browser on every device

Quickly close every tab that is currently open

The first option in the mobile version of Chrome is the ability to close every tab that's open. This is useful if you leave active tabs open when you exit Chrome. The tabs stay open until you manually close them. However, you can prevent them from piling up if you clear your tabs before leaving Chrome.

To close all of your Chrome tabs, check out these steps:

Select the tab switcher icon, which shows the number of open tabs. Tap the three-dot Chrome menu in the upper right corner. Close Choose the Close all tabs option. Tap the Close all tabs button. All your Chrome tabs close. Close Select the Undo option in the lower-right corner to reopen your closed tabs. Close

Select specific tabs and close them all

If you'd rather not close all tabs, choosing which ones to close as a group is another option. This allows you to keep the important tabs open while removing the ones you can do without.

To close specific tabs at once, do the following:

Select the tab switcher icon. Tap the three-dot Chrome menu in the upper-right corner. Close Choose the Select tabs option. Tap each tab you want to close. Close Tap the three-dot menu. Select the Close tabs option. The tabs you selected close after that. Close

How to close Chrome tabs on a desktop computer

Like the mobile version of Chrome, the desktop counterpart has more than one way to close Chrome tabs. The sections below show some of these methods.

Use a keyboard shortcut command

When you have a keyboard at your fingertips, using a shortcut is a fast option for closing Chrome tabs. For Windows or ChromeOS devices, press Ctrl + Shift + W to close all your Chrome tabs. This closes all active tabs and shuts down the Chrome browser. Press Command + Shift + W to do this on a Mac computer.

Right-click and close all other inactive tabs

If you want to avoid closing all tabs, there's a separate option to keep one tab open and close everything else. This feature saves the most important tab while eliminating other tabs with minimal effort.

To close all inactive tabs using the right-click option, do this:

Move the cursor over the tab you want to keep open. Right-click that tab, then select the Close other tabs option. Every inactive tab closes, and your current one remains open.

Use the Close tabs to the right option to choose a specific tab and close all the tabs to the right of it.

There are multiple different ways to close your Chrome tabs

Whether using the desktop version of Chrome or the app on your mobile device, you have several methods to close your tabs. From closing all tabs at once to closing specific ones, you can choose the option that suits your needs. If you don't stay on top of them, tabs will pile up before you know it. So, instead of exiting Chrome and leaving your tabs open, close them to avoid unnecessary clutter in the future.